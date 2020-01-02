Florida State's 2019 football season didn't exactly end with a bang in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, as the Seminoles struggled greatly on offense and came up short versus the Arizona State Sun Devils. With the loss, FSU finished with a record below .500 for the second straight year.

With mostly lame-duck coaches leading the team and some key personnel missing, the Sun Bowl was never going to tell us much about this team or its future. But what Tuesday’s loss may have done is make it clear that there is no clear starter at quarterback heading into next season.

James Blackman’s poor showing, which included five turnovers, should solidify the notion that the position needs an overhaul. Against Arizona State, the redshirt sophomore finished with a PFF passing grade of 49.5, his second worst mark of the season. Through all the bowl games played to date, only two quarterbacks have finished with a passing grade below 50 percent – Blackman and Central Michigan’s Quinten Dormady (44.2).

This isn’t meant to bash Blackman. It’s obvious that he loves Florida State, is respected by his teammates and gives his heart and soul to the team. But after 23 career starts, there is enough of a sample size now to indicate that he may not be a good fit for Florida State. Of course, he could blossom with new coaches running the show. But unless he’s able to dramatically improve on what we’ve seen the past couple of years, it’s probably time for FSU to hit the reset button. The new direction could include looking toward Jordan Travis, one of the incoming freshmen or even a grad transfer. Whatever direction they choose, Norvell and his staff need to have a plan in place for 2020 that is more than just relying on Blackman to resume his role as the starter.