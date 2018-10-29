After Florida State got off to a sluggish start to the 2018 season, many began to question whether Willie Taggart was the right man for the job. But when the ‘Noles won three of four -- and nearly upset Miami in the lone loss -- that chatter began to fade.

It’s back again in full force after what some are calling the "Debacle in Doak."



I get it. It makes sense to question a coaching staff that was at the helm for the worst home loss in program history. It isn’t just that Clemson is a better team -- they are, and it isn’t close -- it’s that Florida State was ill-prepared, sloppy, unfocused and, by Taggart’s own admission, some of his players quit. That’s on the coaching staff. It’s their job to get the team to play at a high level, even when over-matched by the opponent.

This isn’t the first time this season Florida State has looked poorly coached. Through the first few games of the season, players had a hard time getting lined up, there were numerous wasted timeouts, excessive penalties and the offensive play-calling was beyond suspect. And from a macro standpoint, the team simply looked lost in the two early losses to Virginia Tech and Syracuse. But Taggart and his staff certainly deserved some slack considering they were breaking in a completely new system and what was inherited. That includes dealing with what is arguably the worst offensive line in the Power 5 and poor team culture, which was the fault of his predecessors.

With this in mind -- and with what happened on Saturday -- Taggart has promised to make changes to the team. If he follows through on that this week and then makes an honest evaluation of his staff in the offseason, he deserves the benefit of the doubt. Everyone makes mistakes, even well-paid football coaches. So if Taggart is willing to learn from his mistakes and make the necessary changes, he should be given the opportunity to right the ship.