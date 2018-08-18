Today's scrimmage will be closed to the media and public, but here are five things to know about how it will be set up and how big of a role it will play in the coaching staff's decisions about the depth chart moving forward.

This will be the first of two preseason scrimmages before the Seminoles open their 2018 campaign on Monday, Sept. 3, against visiting Virginia Tech.

After two weeks of practice, the Florida State football team is scheduled to conduct its first preseason scrimmage this afternoon.

Florida State's second preseason scrimmage, which will be held next weekend, will offer more of a game format. It will be considered a "full scrimmage." This first one, however, will focus on key situations that the Seminoles have been working on thus far in practice.

That likely will mean a major focus on short-yardage plays, obvious passing downs, red-zone opportunities and special teams.

"We want to see our guys operate in those certain situations," FSU coach Willie Taggart said.

The reason for that approach is it hammers home the point to players that not every play has the same objective. For example, a running back's decisions on third-and-1 have to be much different than they would be on second-and-10. And a defensive back has to see things differently on third-and-15 at midfield than they do on third-and-goal from the 4.

Taggart said the players need to not only know how to execute each play that is called, but why it is being called in that situation. Then they need to understand what the other team will likely do to counter it.

"Throughout training camp, each night our coaches get up and teach a certain part of the game," Taggart said. "Then we go out and try to practice that and get our guys to understand the game a little better -- rather than just going out and running plays."