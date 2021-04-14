Five young defenders earn major praise from FSU coaches after spring
There's no guarantee any of them will be in the starting lineup when the Florida State football team opens the 2021 season against Notre Dame.
Most of them won't.
But of all the defensive players who were mentioned by the Seminoles' coaches during post-spring interviews Tuesday, five underclassmen received some of the highest praise. And all five likely did enough this spring to prove they should be real contributors this fall.
On the defensive line, there were freshman defensive tackle Joshua Farmer and redshirt freshman defensive end Derrick McLendon II.
At linebacker, there was redshirt sophomore Kalen DeLoach. And at defensive back, there were freshman Kevin Knowles II and redshirt freshman Sidney Williams.
All five were singled out by defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and/or defensive ends coach John Papuchis for either taking their game to another level this spring -- in the cases of McLendon, Williams and DeLoach -- or for stepping up in a major way during their first few months on campus, in the cases of Farmer and Knowles.
Here's a closer look at each of the five players, why they stood out and how they might fit into the Seminoles' defense this fall.
Sidney Williams -- Redshirt freshman defensive back
After flying somewhat under the radar during the recruiting process due to an injury in high school, Williams made an impact in the second half of his freshman season.
The 6-foot-1, 208-pound safety averaged nearly 30 snaps a game on defense in FSU's final four games last fall, and he was extremely productive. In fact, during the Seminoles' final three games -- against Pitt, N.C. State and Duke -- Williams recorded 20 total tackles.
Only starting linebackers Amari Gainer and Emmett Rice recorded more tackles during those three games.
When speaking about Williams on Tuesday, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller acknowledged much of that freshman success could be attributed to the Louisiana native's effort and natural ability. Had it not been for a number of injuries in the Seminoles' secondary, he likely wouldn't have received so much early playing time.
