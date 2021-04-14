There's no guarantee any of them will be in the starting lineup when the Florida State football team opens the 2021 season against Notre Dame.

Most of them won't.

But of all the defensive players who were mentioned by the Seminoles' coaches during post-spring interviews Tuesday, five underclassmen received some of the highest praise. And all five likely did enough this spring to prove they should be real contributors this fall.

***Don't miss out on our great FSU Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!***