Florida coach Billy Napier previews his team's matchup with FSU

Billy Napier is seeking his first win vs. FSU on Saturday. (Photo by USA Today Sports Images)

Florida coach Billy Napier held his weekly press conference on Monday in part to preview his team's matchup against Florida State this week. Napier spoke on a number of topics, including how his team will respond to be a heavy favorite in the game coming off two upsets of ranked teams over the last two weeks, the importance of winning vs. FSU, the game's impact on recruiting and each team's fan base, the Seminoles' struggles this year and preparing for quarterback Luke Kromenhoek.

Billy Napier's opening statement on the game vs. Florida State: "Started the process yesterday in preparation for Florida State in a rivalry game, the magnitude of the game. We have a healthy respect for their personnel. We're very familiar with their personnel, and certainly the success they've had of late. Had a heck of a year last year. And regardless of record and regardless of outcomes, this game is always a very significant one. So I think it's really, really important for our players to be able to hit the reset button in here and within the walls execute our routine and prepare the way we have been preparing. And I think we need to continue to improve. Obviously we have a ton of respect for Coach Norvell and his history and the makeup of that staff. So it's going to be a challenge, got to go play at their place. We've been there before. They beat us the last two years. And we know the records will be thrown out, so put the ball down at 7 o'clock up there and we've got to get ready to go."

Napier on being a heavy favorite vs. FSU and after beating two ranked opponents: "I think we've been pretty good at ignoring the noise and having the right combination of humility and enthusiasm. So, obviously, when you're going through struggle and you've had some setbacks, to be able to maintain your enthusiasm is really important. But, OK, you experience some success. Can you handle that? Can you ignore the hype? Can you have the right mix of humility with that? And that's key. We have a pretty big number of players that have been on the grass and on the sideline when these guys have beaten up the last two years, so that will contribute. Do we have enough maturity to get ready to play again. And I think that is physical, it's mental and it's emotional, because it requires a lot of every person. I've challenged every part of our team, and I think that's key. It's going to be about point-of-attack wins across the board. We have to prepare for those individual matchups."

Napier of Florida State struggling record-wise this season: "I have my own grass to mow. My yard is big, and it has a lot of weeds in it, and I've got my own issues. I don't necessarily think it would be right from me to comment on that because I understand all the things that come with the job."

Napier on FSU freshman starting QB Luke Kromenhoek: "Yeah, very talented. We worked him out here. I was very impressed with it. We offered a scholarship. Really sharp actually, was a dual threat. Guy in high school, played safety, very physical. Was a good tackler. He's a one of the more highly regarded regarding quarterbacks in the country. He's just now getting his chance, and from what I see he played really well last week. When he's been given good opportunities, he can play."

