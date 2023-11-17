Florida State’s first road game was a rude awakening to the glaring deficiencies of the roster.

Cameron Corhen had 15 of his 18 points in the second half and Jamir Watkins had 12 of his 15 points after halftime, but the improvement was too little and far too late as Florida routed FSU 89-68. The Gators defeated FSU for a third straight time in the series.

Corhen shot 7 of 17 from the floor and pulled down 10 rebounds.

The Seminoles (2-1) cruised to double-digit wins over Kennesaw State and Central Michigan in their first two home games. But FSU was overmatched from the start in its first road game against Florida.

The taller, physical Gators won the rebounding edge on the night with ease 48-33. Florida had 20 offensive rebounds. FSU lacks an interior defensive presence and rebounder, although forward Jaylan Gainey (knee) could make his FSU debut in early December. Guard Primo Spears (a two-time transfer) is still awaiting his decision.

Walter Clayton Jr. scored 19 points as Florida jumped on FSU early, taking a 36-9 lead with 8:39 to halftime. It got worse before it got better as the Gators led 52-22 at the half.

Florida’s performance was dominating. The Gators shot 18 of 28 (64.3 percent) in the first half and made 6 of 12 3-pointers while pulling down 29 rebounds to FSU’s nine.

FSU’s first half was abysmal. The Seminoles shot 8 of 31 (25.8 percent) from the floor and 1 of 9 (11.1 percent) from long range. FSU turned the corner and shot 16 of 35 (45.7 percent) from the floor in the second half.

But the Seminoles struggled badly from 3-point range, making just 2 of 13 (15.4 percent) on the night.

Cam’Ron Fletcher had nine points on 4 of 10 shooting. Jalen Warley had seven points and four assists.