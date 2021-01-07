Warchant - Florida LB Devin Smith breaks down top five schools

"Right now, I am going to keep talking with the coaches each week, talk things over with my parents and just stay strong with the communication."

"I can say I am getting closer to a decision, but I do still have a lot to think about. I am still hoping to take visits in the spring, so that is important to me. I have only visited Florida and Georgia Tech so far, so I would love to take some official visits first to see more about the different schools on my list.

Smith is not shutting the door on any other programs, and he said the list could still change, but with a decision likely to come late in the spring or over the summer, he is getting serious about his recruitment.

"I have strong relationships with coaches at each school, each school is showing me a lot of interest, I like the locations, and me and my parents feel I could be part of these five programs," said Smith.

Orange Park (Fla.) Oakleaf linebacker Devin Smith has double-digit offers, but five schools stand out to the 6-foot-1, 222 pound junior midway through his junior year.

Smith said he "chops it up" with coaches from schools on his list at least once a week right now and he is building "strong relationships" with coaches.

He grew up a big fan of Florida, and Torian Gray was his lead recruiter. Gray is no longer on the staff in Gainesville, but that does not change the interest level.

"I liked coach Gray, so I will have see who starts recruiting me from Florida now, but I still love Florida and what they are as a school. I visited there for their last Junior Day in February and I loved the tour. I like the fan base, I like the atmosphere in Gainesville and I had a great experience when I was there."

Staying close to home is something Smith is thinking about, and two other in-state schools sit in his top five.

"Florida State and Miami are up there for sure. With Florida State, I talk to coach John Papuchis and coach Chris Marve a lot. They are great guys and I like the location of Florida State, the warchant is great and I know they have great fans. My dad is a Florida State guy, so I watched them a lot growing up.

"Coach Rob Likens was the first coach to hit me up when Miami started recruiting me, then head coach Manny Diaz started to recruit me too. I have some connections to Miami for sure. Shaq Quarterman went there before, then Chantz Williams and Jalen Rivers went there last year, so some top guys from Oakleaf have gone to Miami. I like the whole city area at Miami and they have great history."

Location is something that played a role in Smith's top five, and it will factor in to his commitment down the road, but he is not set on staying in Florida. It is about finding the right school and ones located in Atlanta and Lincoln have his attention.

"I was at Georgia Tech for a visit and camp my 9th grade year and I how the school is right in the middle of Atlanta," said Smith. "I like the coaches, they have great energy and I have a good relationship with coach Marco Coleman. I am looking at going into engineering too, so I like the academics and the marketability there.

"Nebraska has already done a virtual visit with me, and they showed me a lot. They showed me the city of Lincoln, the school and I love the fans they have out there. I am talking to coach Scott Frost, coach Eric Chinander and coach Sean Becton — they all chip in. The coaches there have showed me how much they really value me and want me."

Smith has a top five, but he has not eliminated any schools. He is still keeping his options open, and there are still offers that will be added. He is hearing from Duke, Georgia, Kentucky, Notre Dame and some others, so if new offers come in, Smith will take a look.

But for now, he has five favorites with a decision coming later this year, and he is excited about the opportunity he has.

"I am just building relationships right now and that is what I am going to keep doing until I am ready to make my decision," said Smith. "I want to know a lot about the staff, the scheme I could play in, what other players are going there and things like that before I commit, so that is what I am thinking most about now.

"I am still open to all schools, but five do stand out right now. I will probably make my decision in the summer."

Smith had shoulder surgery to repair his labrum in November, so he will sit out this spring and be ready for a strong senior season.