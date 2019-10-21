Florida, Louisville still chasing after FSU commit Ja'Khi Douglas
HOUMA, La. -- Ja'Khi Douglas is inching closer and closer to being a freshman at Florida State.The four-star athlete and projected slot receiver has transitioned to a full-time wide receiver for Te...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news