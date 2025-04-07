Florida Southern transfer Alex Steen signs with FSU

Florida State has landed another big man, grabbing Florida Southern transfer Alex Steen on Monday evening. Steen announced his signing on Monday on his Instagram.

Steen averaged 17.9 points per game, among the highest totals in Division II, and had a season-high 29 points against Savannah State. He also had 10.6 rebounds per game.

The 6-foot-8 Steen also shot 56.2 percent from the floor. The Panama City Beach native was also named the Suncoast Conference defensive player of the year.

Steen joins an FSU roster that includes transfers Kobe Magee (Drexel), Lajae Jones (St. Bonaventure), Chauncey Wiggins (Clemson) and Robert McCray V (Jacksonville). The Seminoles have also landed high school forward Thomas Bassong, while they have retained AJ Swinton and Alier Maluk. Both are rising sophomores.

