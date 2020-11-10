Florida State 2020-21 men's basketball schedule unveiled by ACC
The Florida State men's basketball team's 2020-'21 schedule was released by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Tuesday morning.
The Seminoles, who are coming off a 2019 campaign that saw them win their first ACC championship and finish with a top-five national ranking, will open up play on Friday, Nov. 27, against Gardner Webb. ACC play open on Dec. 15 with a home game against Georgia Tech.
Here is a look at the Seminoles' complete schedule, which is slightly shorter than usual because of COVID-19 safety protocols.
Florida State men's basketball 2020 non-conference schedule
Nov. 27 Gardner Webb
Dec. 2 N. Florida
Dec. 9 Indiana
Dec. 12 Florida.
Florida State men's basketball 2020 conference schedule
Dec. 15 Georgia Tech
Dec. 29/30 at Clemson
Jan. 2 Duke
Jan. 5/6 at Syracuse
Jan. 9 at Pitt
Jan. 12/13 NC State
Jan. 16 North Carolina
Jan. 18 at Louisville
Jan. 23 Clemson
Jan. 26/27 Miami
Jan. 30 at Georgia Tech
Feb. 2/3 at Boston College
Feb. 9/10 at Virginia Tech
Feb. 13 Wake Forest
Feb. 15 Virginia
Feb. 23/24 at Miami
Feb. 27 at North Carolina
March 2/3 Boston College
March 6 at Notre Dame
Florida State lost three of its top four scorers from last season -- guard Trent Forrest and wings Devin Vassell and Patrick Williams -- but the Seminoles return plenty of firepower, including seven of the 11 players who averaged at least nine minutes per game.
FSU also welcomes into a highly touted recruiting class, led by five-star recruit Scottie Barnes.
