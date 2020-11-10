The Florida State men's basketball team's 2020-'21 schedule was released by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Tuesday morning.

The Seminoles, who are coming off a 2019 campaign that saw them win their first ACC championship and finish with a top-five national ranking, will open up play on Friday, Nov. 27, against Gardner Webb. ACC play open on Dec. 15 with a home game against Georgia Tech.

Here is a look at the Seminoles' complete schedule, which is slightly shorter than usual because of COVID-19 safety protocols.

