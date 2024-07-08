"My first visit there, the introduction felt great," he said on what made FSU stick out. "And the people — great people — smiling everywhere. That's just somewhere I'd like to be. They make each better just by being who they are."

Ever since that first visit back in 2023 (and subsequent offer), Florida State has been in the top group of programs contending for his services.

Currence has had a Florida State offer for over a year as the Seminoles offered him in June 2023. The Osceola spoke with Currence at the Rivals Five-Star in Jacksonville to see how that relationship has evolved, and the four-star prospect mentioned the Seminoles as a top school in his recruitment.

Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe safety J'Zavien Currence is already considered to be one of the best prospects at his position for the 2026 class. With close to 40 offers from around the country, the Rivals150 prospect has garnered national attention from the country's elite programs.

Since that visit, Currence has made it back to Tallahassee multiple times, including a gameday visit to watch Florida State host Miami last season. Being able to see the culture over time has helped him in his recruiting process.

Like most elite athletes, Currence's ultimate goal is to reach the NFL. Florida State coach Mike Norvell's message to him was that Norvell can push him to get there.

"His message to me was that if you come to Florida State, I'm going to push you to be the best you can be every day," Currence said. "I told him I wanted to be the best in the NFL when I get there and he said, 'Well, I'm going to hold you to that when you get here.' "

But it's not just the pursuit of a professional career that matters to J'Zavien in his recruitment. Academics and having a family oriented atmosphere is something he is seeking. Being able to see the culture over the last year at Florida State has helped him in his recruiting process.

"It shows me what to actually look for and to not settle for things less than that," Currence said.

"Relationships are big, I come from a big family," he later added. "Love and everything — there is no substitute for that. There is no substitute for good people. If you love me, you are going to also push me hard so it goes hand in hand."

While Currence plays multiple positions for South Pointe, Florida State is recruiting him at safety and he couldn't help but smile when asked about defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain.

"Every time he sees me it's all smiles. He always catches up with me and sees how I'm doing and I see how he's doing. He's just a great guy," Currence said.

Currence plans to come back to Tallahassee for a game in the fall. South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida are some of the other schools that have stuck out to him early on in his recruitment.

Sign up for the Osceola's free daily email newsletters