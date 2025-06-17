Florida State adds commitment of Rivals250 DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

A trip from Florida State defensive line coach Terrance Knighton during the spring ultimately led Rivals250 DT Tico Crittendon Jr. to take an official visit to Florida State.

Now just a few days removed from leaving his first visit to campus, Crittendon Jr. went public with his commitment to the Seminoles. He chose Florida State over Tennessee, Georgia and Texas Tech.

Currently ranked as the No. 164 prospect nationally and the No. 9 DT prospect in the country, Crittendon Jr. silently committed to Florida State while on his official visit over the weekend.

“They’re up there," Crittendon said on where FSU stood following the visit. "I feel pretty great about this school. Little bit of everything. Bond, development, the way the guys work. Location doesn’t really matter to me but the fact that it’s that close to home – that’s a plus factor (too).”

During his junior season at Lithonia (Ga.) High, Crittendon totaled 25 tackles, including 15 tackles for loss, in just six games according to MaxPreps. He also contributed a sack and two forced fumbles.

With the commitment of Crittendon Jr., Florida State now sits at 14 committed prospects and has the No. 22 ranked class in the country according to Rivals. The commitment is Florida State's second of the day on Tuesday, earlier earning the pledge of linebacker Noah LaVallee.

The commitment is also the second defensive line commitment to come from the last official visit weekend, with three-star James "Tank" Carrington also committing to Florida State earlier in the week.



