Florida State adds QB depth with ETSU transfer Jaylen King

With the departure of Trever Jackson in the transfer portal earlier in the window, Florida State wanted to sure up its depth in the quarterback room.

Eastern Tennessee State QB transfer Jaylen King committed to Florida State on Saturday and intends to sign with the Seminoles.

King confirmed with the Osceola of his commitment.

Formerly at Gardner-Webb, King transferred to ETSU last season where he played 10 games and completed 116 passes for 1,536 yards and nine touchdowns. He also threw 11 interceptions. Additionally, King ran for 422 yards and five touchdowns.

Florida State was a program that King has always wanted to be at. When an opportunity opened up this spring a few days before the portal officially closed, he jumped on the chance to be a Seminole.

"I got excited because this is somewhere I always wanted to be coming out of high school, so for it to come full circle and be an opportunity now (it's great)," King said.

With transfer QB Tommy Castellanos being a one year QB, Florida State wanted to bring in additional competition for the future. With King playing two seasons already, he brings some experience to the room.

"I played previously, my freshman and my sophomore year, and I was looking for a place to redshirt," King said. "I was going to redshirt at East Tennessee State, but the opportunity came here and that was something they were looking for, so it all just lined up."

King expects to arrive in May after he finishes up with Eastern Tennessee State but stressed he wants to get on campus as soon as possible.

He has two years of eligibility remaining.