Florida State adds to OL class with three-star local product Jakobe Green

Florida State has added to its offensive line haul for the 2026 class with the commitment of Havana (Fla.) Gadsden County offensive lineman Jakobe Green early Tuesday morning.

A three-star prospect, the local Gadsden county product is considered to be the No. 40 interior offensive line prospect in the country and the No. 77 ranked prospect in Florida.

Green originally committed to Mississippi State during an unofficial visit at the beginning of February. But he had visited Florida State at least five times over the past two years in search of a committable offer from the Seminoles.

That offer finally came on May 21, a week before official visit season began. Green took an official visit to Florida State on May 30 and trekked back to Starkville to visit Mississippi State over the June 20 weekend. Green sat down with his family following his visit to Mississippi State and decided to decommit from the Bulldogs.

It wasn't a secret where he would likely be going.

With Green's commitment, Florida State now sits at 18 commitments in the 2026 class and has the No. 15 ranked class according to Rivals. Green joins recent commitment Luke Francis and three-star Michael Ionata among FSU's 2026 offensive line class.