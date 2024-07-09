Florida State adds to secondary with commitment of safety Max Redmon
The Seminoles have added another piece to their defensive back class.
West Palm Beach (Fla.) Cardinal Newman safety Max Redmon committed to Florida State on Tuesday evening, choosing the Seminoles over Illinois and South Florida. The three-star is the 11th commitment of Mike Norvell's 2025 recruiting class.
Redmon is Florida State's second defensive back commit of the 2025 class, following Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage defensive back Gregory Thomas, who committed on July 30th.
The 6-foot-2 and 190-pound safety joins Thomas, OG Peyton Joseph TE Chase Loftin, DE Myron Charles, WR CJ Wiley, DT Kevin Wynn, DE Javion Hilson, OL Solomon Thomas, LB Ethan Pritchard and QB Tramell Jones in Florida State's class.
With the addition of Redmon, the Seminoles now have the No. 31 class in the country according to Rivals.
Redmon is ranked by Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein as the top safety in the state of Florida for 2025 ahead of both Drake Stubbs (committed to Miami) and Bryce Fitzgerald who will announce which school he is committing to on August 16.
"Max lines up outside wide in the Newman defense," said Fishbein. "He can come off the edge and stop the run. He can put pressure on the quarterback. He is very good at wrapping up the ball carrier. He is a sound tackler."
