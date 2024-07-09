The Seminoles have added another piece to their defensive back class.

West Palm Beach (Fla.) Cardinal Newman safety Max Redmon committed to Florida State on Tuesday evening, choosing the Seminoles over Illinois and South Florida. The three-star is the 11th commitment of Mike Norvell's 2025 recruiting class.

Redmon is Florida State's second defensive back commit of the 2025 class, following Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage defensive back Gregory Thomas, who committed on July 30th.

The 6-foot-2 and 190-pound safety joins Thomas, OG Peyton Joseph TE Chase Loftin, DE Myron Charles, WR CJ Wiley, DT Kevin Wynn, DE Javion Hilson, OL Solomon Thomas, LB Ethan Pritchard and QB Tramell Jones in Florida State's class.



With the addition of Redmon, the Seminoles now have the No. 31 class in the country according to Rivals.