Florida State adds towering OT transfer Ja'Elyne Matthews

Florida State has looked to bring in some additional depth on the offensive line following some veteran departures in the spring window. But the focus has been on adding younger talent to elevate the competition of underclassmen.

Rutgers OT transfer Ja'Elyne Matthews committed to Florida State on Wednesday. He chose the Seminoles over Syracuse - his lone visit prior to his time in Tallahassee.

A former four-star prospect, the 6-7 and 337 pound tackle signed with Rutgers this past December but has found himself transferring to Florida State after spring camp with full eligibility remaining.

Matthews was ranked as the No. 39 tackle prospect in the 2025 class and was considered to be the 10th best player in the state of New Jersey in the cycle. He's FSU's fourth true freshman offensive line addition in this class alongside Mario Nash Jr., who enrolled in the spring, and Chastan Brown and Sandman Thompson, who are set to enroll over the summer along with Matthews.