Florida State, Alford add two new staff members to athletic department

FSU and athletic director Michael Alford have recently add two hires to high-ranking positions in the FSU athletic department. Last week, FSU announced Alycia (Lisa) Varytimidis as Senior Associate Athletic Director and Senior Woman Administrator (SWA). Earlier this afternoon, Janeen Lalik was named Deputy Athletics Director for FSU. Here are the full releases on both hires (with comments from Alford) from FSU Sports Information.

Janeen Lalik hired as FSU Deputy Athletics Director

Florida State University Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford announced Wednesday the hiring of Janeen Lalik as Deputy Athletics Director for External Operations. Lalik will oversee all external operations for athletics including marketing and promotions, multi-media rights, public relations, Seminole Productions, ticket operations, social media, and video services. She will also manage the external partnerships with the athletics department and have sport oversight responsibilities. Lalik (pronounced LAHL-ick) has nearly 30 years of combined experience in sports in the collegiate space with Fanatics, the University of Tennessee, Ticketmaster and multimedia rights entities ISP|IMG|WME where her primary focus has been on revenue-generating aspects of the collegiate sports business. “Janeen is a prominent industry leader with extensive experience in media negotiations and the identification of revenue streams,” said Alford. “She is well-versed in collegiate athletics and has a unique understanding of the challenges and opportunities from both inside and outside a university. She will be an outstanding addition to our executive team.” A native of Troy, Michigan, Lalik comes to FSU from Fanatics where she has served as Vice President of Partner Development since May of 2021. From 2017 until joining Fanatics, she was Senior Associate Athletics Director for Strategic Initiatives at the University of Tennessee where her responsibilities included leadership of the Volunteers’ fan experience department, ticket sales and operations, broadcasting and VFL Films, corporate partnerships, merchandise and licensing, and game production. Lalik also served as the liaison to IMG College/Vol Network. “It’s a dynamic time in college athletics and I’m excited to return to campus to work alongside Michael and his leadership team,” Lalik said. “I’m looking forward to getting to Tallahassee and immersing myself in Seminole athletics. I am grateful for the opportunity to work for such an incredible brand in Florida State." Lalik joined the Tennessee staff from Ticketmaster where she led the newly established college athletics division as Senior Vice President from March 2016 to July 2017. Before leading the new division at Ticketmaster, Lalik spent 18 years overseeing incredible collegiate partner growth at IMG College/ISP Sports (ISP Sports was acquired by IMG College in 2010). With Lalik occupying one of the company's executive posts, IMG College evolved into the leading multimedia, marketing and licensing/brand management company in America. In her role as Senior Vice President for New Business Development, Lalik used her gifts for relationship development to grow IMG's collegiate partnerships to more than 100—in addition to multiple conferences and bowls. Prior to ISP's acquisition, Lalik's productivity at ISP landed her a spot on Street & Smith's Sports Business Journal's Forty Under 40 list in 2009. In 2008, she was named a Woman Extraordinaire by Triad Business Journal. Lalik's career in sports began with the Palace of Auburn Hills and the NBA's Detroit Pistons in 1991. She served the organization until moving to ISP Sports in 1997. Lalik graduated from Central Michigan in 1991 with a degree in Business Administration/Marketing.

Alycia Varytimidis named FSU Senior Associate Athletic Director/Senior Woman Administrator .

