This past weekend the rising junior from Marianna (Fla.) High was back on FSU's campus to watch the Seminoles practice. Based on what Clemons had to say to the Osceola after his second unofficial visit to Florida State since receiving his offer the Seminoles sit in a really good spot with the talented running back.

Class of 2026 running back Amari Clemons has seen his recruiting profile grow over the last several months. Since being offered by Florida State in March, Clemons has picked up offers from a list of schools that include Miami, Ole Miss, NC State, Mississippi State, UCF, Kentucky, North Carolina, Florida and Auburn.

"The practice, it was amazing," began Clemons. "It showed that it's not just one person that can run the ball, it's multiple people. If you got talent, you can play. I liked it, I loved, I enjoyed myself."

Clemons also got a chance to sit in on a position meeting with running backs coach David Johnson before practice.

"We were in the meeting room, everybody just isn't a robot, everybody could just be themselves," said Clemons. "And then the rotation everybody gets to play. It's good."

He also spoke about his relationship with Johnson, who is called Coach Yac by his players.

"Coach Yac keeps it real," said Clemons. "He don't let you know what you want to hear. So he is going to tell the truth and keep it real at the end of the day. It's not just football here. He wants to know you as a person instead of being a football player, checks on you and everything else."

Clemons says the fact that head coach Mike Norvell has had successful running games at Florida State and Memphis plays a role in the Seminoles being among his favorite teams during the recruiting process.

"It means a lot," said Clemons. "Some schools can say running backs are useful, but Norvell loves his running backs."

He said he plans to get back to FSU home game this fall and would also like to attend games at Miami, Florida and Auburn.

When asked where FSU stood in his pecking order entering his junior season, Clemons was very direct.

"Very high, very high," said Clemons.

