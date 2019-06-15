OMAHA, Neb. -- Twenty years later, Florida State has once again won the oh-so-important first game of the College World Series.

Junior outfielder J.C. Flowers scored the game's first run in the top of the ninth inning on a sacrifice fly by freshman second baseman Nander De Sedas, and Flowers then came on to save the game on the mound in the bottom of the frame.

The final score Saturday night was FSU 1, Arkansas 0 in the final CWS appearance for legendary head coach Mike Martin. It is the Seminoles' sixth trip to Omaha since the 1999 team got off to a 1-0 start.

FSU junior left-hander Drew Parrish was outstanding in a pitcher's duel with Arkansas ace Isaiah Campbell. Campbell struck out 10 batters and allowed just five hits in seven shutout innings, while Parrish struck out nine in eight shutout innings. He also gave up five hits and no runs.

The win continues an incredible postseason run for the Seminoles, who were one of the last four teams to be selected for the NCAA Tournament. FSU advanced to Omaha with surprising victories at Georgia in the regional round and at LSU in the super regionals.

FSU next will play Michigan, which knocked off Texas Tech is Saturday's other opening game, on Monday at 7 p.m.

Stay connected with Warchant.com for complete coverage from Omaha.