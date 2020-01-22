The FSU baseball team will have a very different look in 2020 with new head coach Mike Martin, Jr. running the show. His inaugural season begins on February 14 with a three-game home stand against Niagara and concludes in May with three games at Clemson.

Here's a look at the Seminoles 2020 schedule complete with times, results and television information.

* Radio: Listen Online or in Tallahassee on WQTL – 106.1 FM

* Television: All games will be shown on ACC Network Extra unless noted otherwise