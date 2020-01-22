Florida State baseball 2020 schedule, results and television
The FSU baseball team will have a very different look in 2020 with new head coach Mike Martin, Jr. running the show. His inaugural season begins on February 14 with a three-game home stand against Niagara and concludes in May with three games at Clemson.
Here's a look at the Seminoles 2020 schedule complete with times, results and television information.
* Radio: Listen Online or in Tallahassee on WQTL – 106.1 FM
* Television: All games will be shown on ACC Network Extra unless noted otherwise
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Time
|TV/Result
|
Feb. 8
|
Fan Day
|
Howser
|
2:30
|
Feb. 14
|
Niagara
|
Howser
|
6:00
|
Feb. 15
|
Niagara
|
Howser
|
2:00
|
Feb. 16
|
Niagara
|
Howser
|
Noon
|
Feb. 18
|
USF
|
Howser
|
6:00
|
Feb. 21
|
Cincinnati
|
Howser
|
6:00
|
Feb. 22
|
Cincinnati
|
Howser
|
2:00
|
Feb. 23
|
Cincinnati
|
Howser
|
1:00
|
Feb. 25
|
Jacksonville
|
Jacksonville
|
6:00
|
Feb. 28
|
FAU
|
Howser
|
6:00
|
Feb. 29
|
FAU
|
Howser
|
2:00
|
Feb. 29
|
Tex. Tech
|
Howser
|
6:00
|
March 1
|
Tex. Tech
|
Howser
|
1:00
|
March 3
|
Mercer
|
Macon, GA
|
6:00
|
March 6
|
Duke
|
Durham, NC
|
4:00
|
March 7
|
Duke
|
Durham, NC
|
1:00
|
March 8
|
Duke
|
Durham, NC
|
1:00
|
March 10
|
Florida
|
Gainesville
|
6:30
|
March 11
|
Ill. State
|
Howser
|
6:00
|
March 13
|
Ga. Tech
|
Howser
|
6:00
|
March 14
|
Ga. Tech
|
Howser
|
6:00
|
March 15
|
Ga. Tech
|
Howser
|
1:00
|
March 17
|
UCF
|
Orlando
|
6:00
|
March 18
|
UCF
|
Orlando
|
4:00
|
March 20
|
Pitt
|
Pittsburgh
|
3:00
|
March 21
|
Pitt
|
Pittsburgh
|
3:00
|
March 22
|
Pitt
|
Pittsburgh
|
1:00
|
March 24
|
Florida
|
Jacksonville
|
6:00
|
March 27
|
NC State
|
Howser
|
6:00
|
March 28
|
NC State
|
Howser
|
6:00
|
March 29
|
NC State
|
Howser
|
1:00
|
March 31
|
Jacksonville
|
Howser
|
7:00
|
April 1
|
Bethune-C
|
Howser
|
6:00
|
April 3
|
Boston College
|
Boston, MA
|
4:00
|
April 4
|
Boston College
|
Boston, MA
|
2:00
|
April 5
|
Boston College
|
Boston, MA
|
1:00
|
April 9
|
Notre Dame
|
Howser
|
6:00
|
April 10
|
Notre Dame
|
Howser
|
6:00
|
April 11
|
Notre Dame
|
Howser
|
Noon
|
April 14
|
Florida
|
Howser
|
7:00
|
April 17
|
Wake Forest
|
Winston-S
|
4:00
|
April 18
|
Wake Forest
|
Winston-S
|
7:00
|
April 19
|
Wake Forest
|
Winston-S
|
Noon
|
April 21
|
Stetson
|
Howser
|
6:00
|
April 22
|
Stetson
|
Howser
|
4:00
|
April 24
|
Miami
|
Howser
|
8:00
|
April 25
|
Miami
|
Howser
|
7:00
|
April 26
|
Miami
|
Howser
|
2:00
|
May 1
|
Louisville
|
Howser
|
6:00
|
May 2
|
Louisville
|
Howser
|
6:00
|
May 3
|
Louisville
|
Howser
|
Noon
|
May 5
|
Jacksonville
|
Howser
|
7:00
|
May 6
|
Stetson
|
Deland
|
5:00
|
May 14
|
Clemson
|
Clemson, SC
|
6:00
|
May 15
|
Clemson
|
Clemson, SC
|
6:00
|
May 16
|
Clemson
|
Clemson, SC
|
3:00