Florida State baseball 2020 schedule, results and television

The FSU baseball team will have a very different look in 2020 with new head coach Mike Martin, Jr. running the show. His inaugural season begins on February 14 with a three-game home stand against Niagara and concludes in May with three games at Clemson.

Here's a look at the Seminoles 2020 schedule complete with times, results and television information.

Talk about Seminole baseball on the FSU Baseball Forum

* Radio: Listen Online or in Tallahassee on WQTL – 106.1 FM

* Television: All games will be shown on ACC Network Extra unless noted otherwise

Florida State baseball finished the 2019 season with a 42–23 record and made it to the college world series for the 23rd time.
Florida State's 2020 baseball schedule and results
Date Opponent Location Time TV/Result

Feb. 8

Fan Day

Howser

2:30

Feb. 14

Niagara

Howser

6:00

Feb. 15

Niagara

Howser

2:00

Feb. 16

Niagara

Howser

Noon

Feb. 18

USF

Howser

6:00

Feb. 21

Cincinnati

Howser

6:00

Feb. 22

Cincinnati

Howser

2:00

Feb. 23

Cincinnati

Howser

1:00

Feb. 25

Jacksonville

Jacksonville

6:00

Feb. 28

FAU

Howser

6:00

Feb. 29

FAU

Howser

2:00

Feb. 29

Tex. Tech

Howser

6:00

March 1

Tex. Tech

Howser

1:00

March 3

Mercer

Macon, GA

6:00

March 6

Duke

Durham, NC

4:00

March 7

Duke

Durham, NC

1:00

March 8

Duke

Durham, NC

1:00

March 10

Florida

Gainesville

6:30

March 11

Ill. State

Howser

6:00

March 13

Ga. Tech

Howser

6:00

March 14

Ga. Tech

Howser

6:00

March 15

Ga. Tech

Howser

1:00

March 17

UCF

Orlando

6:00

March 18

UCF

Orlando

4:00

March 20

Pitt

Pittsburgh

3:00

March 21

Pitt

Pittsburgh

3:00

March 22

Pitt

Pittsburgh

1:00

March 24

Florida

Jacksonville

6:00

March 27

NC State

Howser

6:00

March 28

NC State

Howser

6:00

March 29

NC State

Howser

1:00

March 31

Jacksonville

Howser

7:00

April 1

Bethune-C

Howser

6:00

April 3

Boston College

Boston, MA

4:00

April 4

Boston College

Boston, MA

2:00

April 5

Boston College

Boston, MA

1:00

April 9

Notre Dame

Howser

6:00

April 10

Notre Dame

Howser

6:00

April 11

Notre Dame

Howser

Noon

April 14

Florida

Howser

7:00

April 17

Wake Forest

Winston-S

4:00

April 18

Wake Forest

Winston-S

7:00

April 19

Wake Forest

Winston-S

Noon

April 21

Stetson

Howser

6:00

April 22

Stetson

Howser

4:00

April 24

Miami

Howser

8:00

April 25

Miami

Howser

7:00

April 26

Miami

Howser

2:00

May 1

Louisville

Howser

6:00

May 2

Louisville

Howser

6:00

May 3

Louisville

Howser

Noon

May 5

Jacksonville

Howser

7:00

May 6

Stetson

Deland

5:00

May 14

Clemson

Clemson, SC

6:00

May 15

Clemson

Clemson, SC

6:00

May 16

Clemson

Clemson, SC

3:00
All games p.m. ET. Post-season TBA.
