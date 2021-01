After opening the season against a non-conference opponent on February 19, Florida State will play 12 ACC opponents over the following 13 weekends. FSU’s home opponents will be Pitt (February 26-28), Virginia (March 5-7), Wake Forest (March 26-28), North Carolina (April 2-4), Boston College (April 16-18) and Clemson (May 14-16).

FSU will travel to Virginia Tech (March 12-14), Miami (March 19-21), Louisville (April 9-11), Georgia Tech (April 23-25), Notre Dame (May 7-9) and NC State (May 20-22).

The only opponent FSU will not face in 2021 is Duke. The Blue Devils were the only conference team the Noles faced in 2020 before the season was canceled.

The Seminoles full schedule, including up to 14 non-conference games, will be announced in the near future.

All ticketing options for the 2021 season will be made available at a later date.

