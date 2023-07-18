FSU sports information

Florida State baseball has hired Ty Megahee, an 18-year Division I coaching veteran, as the program's assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. Megahee spent the last five seasons at Pittsburgh.

“Ty is a veteran, versatile, professional coach and recruiter,” Jarrett said. “We were hunting for an experienced roster-builder, and his 12 years as a recruiting coordinator clearly stood out. Having national, regional and local connections will strengthen our high school, junior college and transfer recruiting capabilities, while his nine years coaching in the SEC and ACC provide quality context for his player evaluations.”

Prior to his five years at Pitt (2019-23) under former Seminole Mike Bell, Megahee spent three seasons at Western Kentucky (2016-18), five years over two stints at his alma mater Mercer (2014-15 & 2006-08), four seasons at Auburn (2010-13) and one year at Monmouth (2009). He has spent 12 seasons as a recruiting coordinator, and has recruited players from 36 different states throughout his career.

“I am very excited to join Coach Jarrett and the Florida State baseball family,” Megahee said. “With the history and tradition of the program, and the expectations of the best fan base in college baseball, I can’t wait to get to Tallahassee and get to work.”

Among Megahee’s career accolades include coaching 63 players drafted in the MLB Draft, including 2016 Golden Spikes Award winner Kyle Lewis at Mercer, the 11th overall pick in the 2016 draft and 2020 American League Rookie of the Year. Twelve Megahee players have been selected in the Top 10 rounds, and seven players have reached the Major Leagues.

Megahee, a south Georgia native of Colquitt County, has coached 56 all-conference players, four conference players of the year and nine All-Americans. Named one of D1Baseball’s top assistant coaches in 2022, Megahee’s recruiting classes have been ranked in the Top 25 six times.

Jarrett continued: “Ty’s years coaching with Mike Bell at Pitt onboards another assistant who was groomed by one of the great head coaches in the industry. Mike’s reputation as one of the true leaders in college baseball, and his history at FSU, strengthen the bond for all involved. The development of dozens of professional players as well as recruiting and coaching a Golden Spikes winner speaks to Ty’s player development capabilities. His versatility allows him to coach any position.

“Coaching with Ty previously at Auburn as we enjoyed an SEC West-championship season gave me great comfort in his familiarity with our system. When Ty was a player, I had the privilege of coaching him at Mercer. Nobody had more game savvy and instinct then Ty, and I knew early on he would evolve into a great coach.

“His wife Susan has been an amazing supporter of his career. His kids Mallory and Mason will enjoy growing up in Tallahassee, and I know his family in south Georgia is excited to have them so close again.”

Jarrett and Megahee coached together for three seasons at Auburn, and their paths also crossed at Mercer, when Jarrett was the recruiting coordinator and Megahee was a player in 2004 and 2005. Megahee played two seasons at Darton College in 2002-03 before transferring Mercer, and he graduated with a bachelor’s and Master’s degree in education in 2006 and 2008, respectively.

Megahee and his wife, Susan, have two children, Mallory and Mason.

ACCOLADES:

18 years of Division I coaching experience at Pitt (2019-23), Western Kentucky (2016-18), Mercer (2006-08; 2014-15), Auburn (2010-13) and Monmouth (2009).

Recruiting coordinator for 12 seasons, including the last five at Pitt under former Seminole pitcher and coach Mike Bell. Pitt reached the ACC Tournament three consecutive seasons and won 29 games in 2022, tied for the program’s most since joining the ACC in 2014. The 2022 team won a pair of series over Top 5-ranked opponents and reached the ACC Tournament semifinals for the second time in program history.

Pitt’s 2021 team was ranked nine consecutive weeks and reached as high as No. 14 in the polls, both best in program history. As the hitting and infielder’s coach, Megahee coached Sky Duff and David Yanni, who both earned All-ACC honors. Duff was also an All-East Region third baseman, while Yanni set the school record for games played, starts and walks.

Oversaw the largest roster turnover in the ACC in 2020, when the Panthers brought in 21 newcomers – nine JUCO transfers, 10 true freshmen and two D1 transfers.

Brought in a Top 40 class to Western Kentucky in 2018 and was Top 100 all three years in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Three Hilltoppers were taken in the MLB Draft and six players earned All-Conference USA honors. Coached All-American Danny Hudzina in 2016, a 10th round MLB Draft selection by the St. Louis Cardinals.

Coached All-American and Golden Spikes Award winner Kyle Lewis at Mercer, when the Bears went 73-30 with an NCAA appearance over the 2014-15 seasons. Lewis was the 2016 Golden Spikes Award winner and the 11th overall pick in that year’s draft before being named the 2020 American League Rookie of the Year. Lewis was the SoCon Player of the Year in Megahee’s final season at Mercer.

With Link Jarrett, helped lead Auburn to the No. 1 seed in the 2010 NCAA Tournament after winning the SEC West. Megahee coached a pair of All-Americans at Auburn, and eleven position players were named to All-SEC teams. All of his signing classes were Top 25, including a No. 6 ranking in 2013. Twenty-five players and three recruits were selected in the MLB Draft in that span.Began career as a volunteer coach at Mercer from 2006-08 before landing his first full-time role for one season at Monmouth in 2009.

Played two seasons at Darton College in 2002-03 before transferring to play for Jarrett at Mercer in 2004-05. He hit .285 for his career with the Bears and was an Academic All-Conference selection in 2005 after leading Mercer to its first winning season since 1999.

Graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education from Mercer in 2006 before adding a Master’s in education from Mercer in 2008.