The first season of the Link Jarrett era for the Florida State baseball team is mere months away.

A major milestone on that path back to baseball season was reached Wednesday morning with the release of the Seminoles' 2023 schedule. In Jarrett's first season coaching his alma mater, FSU will play 31 home games and 23 road games and one neutral-site game.

The Seminoles kick off the 2023 season at home against James Madison Feb. 17 through 19. It's the second straight year that FSU begins its season with the Dukes.

While sometimes FSU opens its slate with a somewhat long run of home games, that isn't the case this season. After opening vs. JMU, FSU plays its first midweek game at Jacksonville on Tuesday, Feb. 21 and then plays at TCU Feb. 24 through 26, a return trip to Fort Worth, Texas after the Horned Frogs played a weekend series at FSU last season.

As far as ACC play goes, the Seminoles open it at home March 10 through 12 against Pitt and former FSU pitcher/pitching coach Mike Bell, who overlapped with Jarrett for one year at FSU. FSU's other home ACC series are against Boston College (March 17-19), Clemson (April 6-8), Virginia Tech (April 21-23) and Wake Forest (May 12-14).

FSU's road conference series will be at Virginia (March 24-26), Miami (March 31-April 2), NC State (April 14-16), Notre Dame (April 28-30) and Louisville from May 18 through 20 to close out the regular season.

The Seminoles will again play three midweek games against rival Florida this season. In an inverse of previous seasons, however, the series will begin in Tallahassee on March 21, then play in Jacksonville on March 28 and conclude in Gainesville on April 11.

FSU's home slate also includes games against South Florida (March 1), FGCU (March 3-5), Bethune-Cookman (March 7), Jacksonville (April 4 and May 9), Stetson (April 25), Mercer (May 5-7) and Kennesaw State (May 16) for the regular-season home finale.

FSU's other non-conference road games are at UCF (March 14-15) and at North Florida (April 19).

For those desiring a sneak peek at this year's FSU squad, the Seminoles will be hosting a pair of six-inning exhibition games against Kennesaw State Saturday at 1 p.m. at Dick Howser Stadium.