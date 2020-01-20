The FSU men's basketball team has been on a roll lately. The Seminoles are on a nine game winning streak following Saturday's 83-79 overtime win at Miami . Since the opening day loss at Pittsburgh, FSU has won 16 of 17 and are currently in a first place tie with Louisville in the ACC standings.

The winning streak has propelled the 'Noles in the national rankings. After starting out the season unranked, Leondard Hamilton's team cracked the top 25 in the Coaches' Poll in week four and the AP Poll in week five. Since then it's been steady climb up the rankings and on Monday FSU finds itself in rarefied air ranked at No. 5 in the AP Poll. The Seminoles are just ahead of fellow ACC members Louisville (#6) and Duke (#8). Surprisingly, no other ACC teams are currently ranked in the top 25.

MORE: Clark: How high can the FSU basketball program go?

A top five ranked Florida State basketball team is an extremely rare occurrence. In fact, it's only happened once and that took place all the way back during the 1972-73 season. Of course, that Hugh Durham coached team, which was coming off a national championship loss to UCLA, climbed all the way to No. 2 in the AP Poll.