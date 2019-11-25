Florida State put together a blowout for the record books on Monday. Devin Vassell and Patrick Williams scored 16 points apiece as Florida State routed Chicago State 113-56, the largest margin of victory in coach Leonard Hamilton's 18 years at the school. The 57-point differential is also the most since the Seminoles moved to the Donald L. Tucker Center in 1981. "I haven't been a part of a game where the team shoots the ball that well," Chicago State coach Lance Irvin said. "We were like deer out there. Stuff we worked on in practice (on defense), we weren't able to execute." ** Super Promo: Get 50% off the cost of a new subscription **

Box Score: FSU 113, Chicago State 56 Florida State was able to capitalize from the start, including scoring 15 straight points in the opening minutes. Nathanael Jack added 14 points -- knocking down four 3-pointers -- for the Seminoles (5-1), who shot 73.3% in the first half as they took a 65-29 lead at the break. Florida State cooled off, slightly, in the second half but the Seminoles finished 38 of 58 (65.5%) from the floor -- a season-best percentage. Andrew Lewis scored 18 points and Solomon Hunt added 10 points and five rebounds for Chicago State (3-4), which had 22 turnovers. The Cougars struggled in the half-court offense against Florida State's length and shot just 19 of 52 (36.5 percent). Trent Forrest scored 12 points for the Seminoles, which won its fifth straight game after they opened with a two-point road loss to Pittsburgh. "I like our team," Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said. "I love our attitude. They accept coaching very well."