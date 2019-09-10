News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-10 12:44:18 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Florida State basketball lands commitment from JUCO forward

Gene Williams • Warchant
@WarchantGene
Publisher
Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

Men's basketball coach Leonard Hamilton has his second commitment for the 2020 recruiting class. Sardaar Calhoun, a 6-foot-6, 205-pound small forward, announced his intentions to sign with Florida State via Twitter on Tuesday.

Don't miss out on our exclusive FSU coverage. Get your 30-day Free Trial

Rivals.com rates Calhoun as a four-star prospect with offers from FSU, Alabama, Seton Hall and Texas. Last season in junior college, he averaged 17.6 points and five rebounds a game for Missouri State-West Plains.

Calhoun joins Malachi Wideman, who is dual commitment in football and basketball, in next year's recruiting class.

Talk about this story with other FSU basketball fans in the Hoops Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}