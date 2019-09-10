Men's basketball coach Leonard Hamilton has his second commitment for the 2020 recruiting class. Sardaar Calhoun , a 6-foot-6, 205-pound small forward, announced his intentions to sign with Florida State via Twitter on Tuesday.

God Is Good isn’t He? Let’s Bring A Natty To Tallahassee Baby. 110% Committed #GoNoles 🍢🏁 pic.twitter.com/5W2zerBJCz

Rivals.com rates Calhoun as a four-star prospect with offers from FSU, Alabama, Seton Hall and Texas. Last season in junior college, he averaged 17.6 points and five rebounds a game for Missouri State-West Plains.

Calhoun joins Malachi Wideman, who is dual commitment in football and basketball, in next year's recruiting class.