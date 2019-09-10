Men's basketball coach Leonard Hamilton has his second commitment for the 2020 recruiting class. Sardaar Calhoun , a 6-foot-6, 205-pound small forward, announced his intentions to sign with Florida State via Twitter on Tuesday.

Rivals.com rates Calhoun as a four-star prospect with offers from FSU, Alabama, Seton Hall and Texas. Last season in junior college, he averaged 17.6 points and five rebounds a game for Missouri State-West Plains.

Calhoun joins Malachi Wideman, who is dual commitment in football and basketball, in next year's recruiting class.

The JUCO standout was won over by the official visit he took last weekend.

“What sold me was how determined the players are to win a national championship,” Calhoun told Rivals' Corey Evans. “Sitting and watching them work out, it made me want to be a Seminole. The players at FSU are one of a kind. Stepping foot onto campus just felt like home.”