With two games remaining in the regular season, the Florida State men's basketball team still controls its destiny when it comes to winning the ACC regular-season championship and earning a No. 1 seed for next week's conference tournament. A victory tonight at Notre Dame would be enormous for the Seminoles, of course, considering their regular-season finale will come at home Saturday against struggling Boston College. But as much as any game the Seminoles have played this season, this Notre Dame contest is incredibly difficult to handicap.

FSU center Dominik Olejniczak works to defend Notre Dame's John Mooney earlier this season. (Associated Press)

On the one hand, it has been a very long time since FSU has lost consecutive games. The Seminoles haven't suffered back-to-back losses since January 2019, and they are coming off of a defeat this past Saturday at Clemson. On the other hand, FSU has never won a game in three trips to South Bend, Ind. The Seminoles' Elite Eight team lost by 15 points there two years ago; FSU lost by 12 there in 2016 and by 20 in 2014. The Seminoles defeated the Irish earlier this season at home, but it was only a one-point win, and FSU needed a career game from reserve Wyatt Wilkes (19 points, 5-of-6 shooting on 3-pointers) to pull it off. The Irish, meanwhile, are riding an ignominious streak of 20 consecutive losses to teams ranked in the AP Top 25, and Florida State currently sits at No. 7. At the same time, Notre Dame has been playing its best basketball of the season in recent weeks, compiling a 7-3 mark since the loss in Tallahassee. "There's no doubt that they have our attention," FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. If the Seminoles are going to pull off the win, they'll likely have to shore up a defensive issue that has plagued them at different points of this season and especially in the Clemson loss. Because FSU plays so aggressively at that end of the court, pressuring the ball and often overplaying passing lanes, opponents have taken to using their guards to repeatedly attack the basket off the dribble. And because the Seminoles don't have a dominant shot-blocker in the post as in previous years, they sometimes have been unable to do much about it.