Florida State opens the 2022-23 season on Monday against Stetson, the first of nine non-conference games in November. Osceola writers Curt Weiler and Bob Ferrante offer their outlook on the Seminoles and look for the Tuck Talk podcast on Monday morning.

FSU returns leading scorers Caleb Mills (above) and Matthew Cleveland. (Mike Olivella)



1. Which player do you think will make the biggest leap from last year? Curt Weiler: There are definitely a few contenders here. I'm going to go with Cam'Ron Fletcher. I think you really saw him start to feel more comfortable in FSU's system down the stretch of last season before his season-ending thumb injury. He's a capable three-level scorer, can be a strong defender, extraordinarily athletic and capable of playing anywhere between shooting guard and small-ball center. He may be the team's second-best three-point shooter and is going to be more of a leader with so many new faces on this year's team. There's a non-zero chance this is his last year with the program. Bob Ferrante: If Cam’Ron Fletcher is as versatile as we think, it won’t be as much about scoring but how well he rebounds, plays defense and brings energy. Fletcher was productive in a smaller role (16.3 minutes per game) last season with 6.8 points and 3.4 rebounds but he also show 36.2 percent from 3-point range and 75.8 percent from the line. Fletcher is listed as a guard at 6-foot-7 but there is plenty of athleticism and I have a feeling he can provide a bit of everything the coaches want while switching 1-5 on the defensive end, too. Cam'Ron Fletcher ready for larger role in year 2 at FSU

Who will be the top newcomer? UCF transfer Darin Green Jr. is a valuable 3-point shooter. (Mike Olivella)

2. Who will be the top newcomer? Curt Weiler: Hard to pick against UCF transfer Darin Green Jr. here. FSU desperately needed a consistent perimeter shooter on last year's team and Green should fill that hole and then some this season. Before he's even played in a game at FSU, FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton said that Green may be the best shooter he's ever coached at FSU, having hit 208 three-pointers over three seasons with the Knights. Bob Ferrante: Let’s go with Cameron Corhen for a few reasons. Injuries to Jaylan Gainey and De’Ante Green as well as the half-season suspension of Baba Miller limits FSU in the frontcourt. FSU coaches likely viewed Gainey as a power forward who could play center, and the Seminoles of course have a developing center in 7-foot-4 Naheem McLeod. In an ideal scenario, Corhen could progress at his own pace. But Corhen is 6-10 and physical. He may be needed for 15 or so minutes per game and showed in the exhibition that he has an array of post moves.

3. Name one player this team can't afford to lose to injury and why? Curt Weiler: You mean in addition to who they already have lost for at least the start of the season? The case can be made for Caleb Mills, who should be a volume scorer, or Darin Green Jr., who will space the floor with his perimeter shooting. But I'm going to go with Naheem McLeod. With no Jaylan Gainey and no Baba Miller for the first half of the season, FSU's lone returner who is an actual big will be a key piece to FSU's chances. FSU needs McLeod to be a strong rebounder, shot blocker and inside scorer -- and perhaps most importantly of all stay out of foul trouble. For as much as FSU will miss Gainey and Miller, getting a big step forward from McLeod would make up at least some of that gap. Bob Ferrante: Wow. There are so many injuries. There can’t be more injuries. Can I decline the question? I’m concerned about the matchups down low against teams with big men. McLeod isn’t known for his defense but not having him to at least alter shots would mean that opponents go into the game knowing they have a decided advantage. FSU hoops not short on talent but will be shorthanded