"They just have a way of showing me more every time I come up," Grady said on what stood out about his visit.

Despite being on campus multiple times over the past few months, the Seminoles were still able to show Grady something new.

One of the highest remaining targets on Florida State's board, four-star defensive end Zion Grady returned to Tallahassee this weekend for a final look at the Seminoles before making his decision next month.

One of Grady's main objectives during his visit this weekend was to continue to build his relationships with the Florida State coaching staff. He got to spend extensive time with defensive ends coach John Papuchis.

"He feels like I'm the best fit (for them)," Grady said on Papuchis. "He's really cool, chill and a straightforward person. He's going to tell you the way that it is."

Grady also got to spend time with multiple Florida State players during the weekend, who also told him about what it was like playing under Papuchis.

"They told me that he is the same at all times. He'll really help you at all times," Grady said. "I hang around with a bunch of players. It was really chill. They are really well-minded people."

As with the rest of the prospects this weekend, Grady also got some one-on-one time with coach Mike Norvell.

"Norvell was being Norvell, "Grady said. "He was yelling — it was the same old same old. He was really just getting closer to me."

Grady still has a packed official visit schedule ahead, with midweek visits at Auburn and Tennessee and weekend visits to Ohio State and Georgia. There are no other schools outside of his top schools that he is considering before he commits in the coming months. The Seminoles have continued to cement themselves in the race for his commitment. As for what will be the deciding factor, Grady has a good idea.

"Their background, their development both on and off the field, being comfortable with the coaching staff and the area (as well)."

Grady said that he will return to Florida State in the fall for a game.

