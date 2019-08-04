For the first time since being hired in December, Kendal Briles spoke to the media on Sunday morning.

The first-year Florida State offensive coordinator was asked about the pace he wants to play at, what he's looking for from his quarterback and how he thought the first two practices had gone.

But since it was his first time talking to reporters he was also asked about the job itself. And what his decision-making process was when he agreed to lead the Seminoles' offense in 2019.

"Of course you look at recruiting and what they've done," Briles said. "You look at the guys on the roster, who's coming back, the quarterback situation is obviously a huge deal. You look at the schedule, who's on the schedule, what it looks like. So all those things play a part in it.