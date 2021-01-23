The Florida State men's basketball team had been waiting for this moment for several weeks, and the Seminoles more than made the most of it.

After losing to Clemson on the road in late December, the Seminoles avenged that loss in grand style on Saturday, opening up a commanding lead in the first half and rolling to an 80-61 victory.

FSU led by as many as 38 points in the second half before getting sloppy down the stretch and allowing the Tigers to finish the game with an 11-0 run.

The win was FSU's fourth straight, as Leonard Hamilton's team improves to 9-2 overall and 5-1 in the ACC. Clemson falls to 7-3 and 3-2.

