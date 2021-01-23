Florida State crushes Clemson, 80-61, cruises to fourth straight win
The Florida State men's basketball team had been waiting for this moment for several weeks, and the Seminoles more than made the most of it.
After losing to Clemson on the road in late December, the Seminoles avenged that loss in grand style on Saturday, opening up a commanding lead in the first half and rolling to an 80-61 victory.
FSU led by as many as 38 points in the second half before getting sloppy down the stretch and allowing the Tigers to finish the game with an 11-0 run.
The win was FSU's fourth straight, as Leonard Hamilton's team improves to 9-2 overall and 5-1 in the ACC. Clemson falls to 7-3 and 3-2.
Florida State jumped out to a 10-point lead in the opening minutes and poured it on from there, taking an 18-point advantage into halftime, 42-24.
The Seminoles were dominant at both ends of the floor and on the glass.
FSU shot 48 percent from the floor, compared to 30 percent for Clemson. The Seminoles shot 43 percent from 3-point range, compared to 17 for the Tigers. And FSU owned a 41-32 edge in rebounding.
The Seminoles once again got balanced scoring, with four players scoring in double-figures.
Junior guard Sardaar Calhoun poured in a career-high 13 points, center Balsa Koprivica scored 13 as well, forward RaiQuan Gray added 11, and M.J. Walker finished with 10. Koprivica also grabbed 10 rebounds to record a double-double.
Walker missed much of the second half after getting hit in the head while boxing out after a Clemson free throw.
FSU returns to action Wednesday against visiting Miami.
