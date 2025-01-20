Florida State culture 'like a magnet' for 2027 QB Trent Seaborn

Seaborn returned to Tallahassee on Saturday for a junior day visit, to not only build relationships with the coaching staff, but to also learn how he could fit in Gus Malzahn's offense.

Seaborn received an offer while camping at Florida State over the summer and returned to Tallahassee twice since then - including a game in Doak Campbell Stadium this past fall. The mutual interest between the Seminoles and Seaborn was evident enough but that was before sweeping changes to the coaching staff - including the introduction of Gus Malzahn as offensive coordinator.

Florida State had already cemented itself in the early recruitment of Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson quarterback Trent Seaborn . The rising junior already has over 20 offers with some of the best programs in the country.

"Man, it was something else. I loved it so much," Seaborn said of his visit. "Got to talk with Coach (Tony) Tokarz, Coach (Brendan) Bognar, Coach (Mike) Norvell and Coach (Gus) Malzahn. They were all great. It was great to come out here and really get to know Coach Malzahn. And obviously get to talk with the other coaches more and get to know them. I'm getting to see what the offense is going to look like this year and I'm really excited to see what they have planned."

While much of the trip to Tallahassee was to see how things where changing, an important factor is what has stayed the same. The decision to retain quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz amongst sweeping changes has helped in Florida State's recruitment of Seaborn.

"I love Coach Tokarz. He's a great guy. He came to my games and practices and has been showing real interest in me. I think he's going to develop Thomas (Castellanos) and I think he's going to do really well with him," Seaborn said.

But the primary purpose of the visit was to digest and see how different Florida State's offense would look with Malzahn at the helm. Even more so, would the interest in Seaborn still be the same? Seaborn sat down with Malzahn for an extended period of time on Saturday, watching film and understanding the new offense.

"Sitting down with Coach Malzahn for - gosh - probably two hours, he really broke down what their offense is going to look like and honestly it looks totally similar to what I'm running right now. There are so many similarities and similar terminology - I think they (the offense) are going to be really powerful," Seaborn said. "Coach Malzahn is able to mold his quarterbacks. He's had a bunch of different quarterbacks with different playstyles and has been able to develop all of them so I think with Thomas, he's going to do really well this year."

"Aside from football, he is an amazing person," Seaborn added on Malzahn. "We had so many stories we both shared, so many people that we both know. He had lived in Alabama for however many years, he knows the area well and where I come from. That's a special thing to have that connection with him."

The relationship between Malzahn and Seaborn certainly seems to have gotten off on the right foot - an important step in Florida State and Seaborn continuing a relationship of high mutual interest. Seaborn has been a frequent visitor since being offered last summer, what keeps him coming back?

"It’s the people and the program. We had to come and see what Coach Malzahn is like but really the people and Coach Norvell. The culture that he has developed here is like a magnet to me and it's super attractive to see how everyone here operates. The players and the coaches too," he explained.

Seaborn will be back in Tallahassee in the spring to take in a practice with the new coaching staff. He wants to see how the coaches interact with their players and how Malzahn's new offense will look in action. Seaborn has no timetable for a commitment yet, as he wants to make sure that he makes the right decision considering he does not plan to decommit.