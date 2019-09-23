As the Louisville Cardinals drove inside Florida State's 30-yard line with just under 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter Saturday, every FSU player and fan likely had the same exact thought:

Not again.

The Seminoles' defense had given up 24 straight points and the offense had been shut out for more than 30 minutes of game time. Things were looking bleak down the stretch, just as they had in the Seminoles' first two home games of the 2019 season.

"This story can't be the same," senior defensive back Levonta Taylor told himself at the time. "I was over there like, 'We've got to win this. We can't just let people keep coming back and we lose.'"

