'I've worked my whole life for that' ... FSU's Fagan relishes pivotal INT
As the Louisville Cardinals drove inside Florida State's 30-yard line with just under 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter Saturday, every FSU player and fan likely had the same exact thought:
Not again.
The Seminoles' defense had given up 24 straight points and the offense had been shut out for more than 30 minutes of game time. Things were looking bleak down the stretch, just as they had in the Seminoles' first two home games of the 2019 season.
"This story can't be the same," senior defensive back Levonta Taylor told himself at the time. "I was over there like, 'We've got to win this. We can't just let people keep coming back and we lose.'"
Just then, on a third-and-6 from FSU's 27-yard line, Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham felt some pressure from Florida State's pass rush and began to roll to his right. Instead of throwing the ball away, he attempted a pass down the middle of the field.
A completion would have put the Cardinals in position to extend their lead to two scores midway through the fourth quarter. Instead, Cunningham's pass was off the mark, and FSU junior safety Cyrus Fagan got the biggest opportunity of his college career.
Fagan broke on the pass immediately and delivered a game-changing interception. The Seminoles outscored the Cardinals, 14-0, the rest of the way, earning their first ACC win and improving to 2-2 on the season.
