Jared Verse pushed himself at every step, from no-star high school prospect to FCS All-American at Albany and first-team All-American at Florida State.

Verse’s journey and determination paid off on Thursday night when he was selected in the first round No. 19 overall by the Los Angeles Rams. He is the 47th first-round pick in FSU history.

“People doubt you every step of the way,” Verse said in March before FSU's Pro Day. “So when you doubt yourself, that’s when you’re truly lost. I never got close to not believing in myself.”

He is FSU’s first defensive end to earn All-ACC first-team honors in back-to-back years since Reinard Wilson in 1995-96.

Verse’s selection extends Florida State’s streak to 41 consecutive NFL Drafts with at least one player picked. That streak, which began in 1984, is the eighth-longest active streak in the nation.

"He comes in clear packaging," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. "There's making no mistakes about who he is and what he's about. He is a bully on the edge."

2023 stats: 41 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks.

Career stats: 89 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 18 sacks in his two years at FSU.

Accolades: He was selected to the American Football Coaches’ Association All-American first team following the 2023 season. Verse was also named a second-team All-American by the AP, ESPN, USA Today and the Athletic.

What he did at Combine: Verse ran the 40 in 4.58 seconds (fourth among DE group) and a 1.6-second 10-yard split. His athleticism stood out in the various on-field drills, and his strength was on display with 31 reps at 225 pounds on the bench.

Why the pick makes sense: Quarterbacks, corners, left tackles and edge rushers are the cornerstones of NFL franchises. There’s a sense Verse’s internal drive, athleticism and power will help him enjoy a long NFL career.

What they’re saying: Jeremiah, who spent time in the front office with the Ravens and Eagles before moving on to the NFL Network, views Verse favorably. “Verse is a rugged, twitched-up edge rusher with a thick/powerful build. At Florida State, he moved around the defensive front. Against the pass, he explodes off the edge and tries to run right through offensive tackles, doing so in two different ways: 1) He will stutter to get OTs off balance and then charge right through with his hands; or 2) he'll simply bury his head into the blocker's chest and walk him right back to the quarterback. He has also been effective using a chop/swim move and occasional inside counter. He doesn't have elite bend at the top of his rush. When aligned inside, he relies more on his quickness to work the edge of an offensive guard. Against the rush, he is stout at the point of attack. He closes the back door quickly on runs away from him with great speed and effort. Overall, Verse is not only a productive pass rusher — he's a violent tempo setter for the defense.”

“When he channels his relentless energy, Verse is as disruptive as anyone in this class, because of his explosive get-off, power through his frame and NFL-quality hand use,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler wrote. “His physical traits and competitive football temperament give him a high floor as an NFL starter (reminiscent of eight-year NFL veteran Dante Fowler).”

FSU draft history notes: Verse is the second first-round DE in the last three years, following up Jermaine Johnson (NY Jets at No. 26 overall in 2022). He is the third FSU defensive end selected in the first round in the last six drafts, including Brian Burns in 2019 to Carolina (Burns has recently signed with the NY Giants).

