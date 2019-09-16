Florida State defender Joshua Kaindoh out for the season
Florida State head coach Willie Taggart announced on Monday that junior Joshua Kaindoh will miss the rest of the 2019 season.
The junior defensive end/linebacker sustained an ankle injury during in the first half of Saturday's game at Virginia. The injury resulted in him having to be carted off the field.
Don't miss out our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial
Kaindoh's absence means that Janarius Robinson, who has been co-starting at the position, will see increased playing time. Robinson played 60 of FSU's 72 snaps on defense Saturday -- kaindoh played the other 12 before getting injured.
Kaindoh finishes the season with nine tackles, 2.5 for loss, and one sack.
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council