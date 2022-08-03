Florida State defensive back Azareye'h Thomas turning heads this preseason

Before he’s even played in a game at Florida State, there’s quite a buzz building around Azareye’h Thomas.

The true freshman defensive back has turned heads with his knack for consistently making big plays.

In each of his first two practices this past spring after enrolling early, the Niceville native had an interception. He finished spring camp with four interceptions over 15 practices.

So far this preseason, he’s already recorded three interceptions and forced a fumble through six practices.

Media members and fans have already made proclamations galore exclaiming he’s set to be the next great FSU defensive back before he’s even played in a college game.



But he’s just focused on continuing to improve.

“Really, I feel like I can improve in each area of my game. All the interceptions, I don’t let that get to my head,” Thomas said after Monday’s practice. “Every day, I’m going to come in to work. I’m going to try to be my best self each and every day…

“I’m just trying to learn from a distance. I’m not trying to be that freshman who thinks he knows everything.”

Thomas’ proclivity for playmaking has quickly made him the member of FSU’s 2022 class most likely to make an instant impact for the Seminoles.



That’s particularly funny because he was one of the latest additions to the class. In a way, Thomas fell into the Seminoles’ laps despite the fact that he was a highly-regarded four-star recruit who Rivals ranked as the No. 69 overall prospect and No. 5 athlete in the 2022 class.

When the coaching staffs at Oklahoma, LSU and Florida – three of his main possible destinations – all underwent changes after the 2021 season, FSU’s persistent communication paid off with a late official visit and his commitment to the Seminoles.

“He’s an instinctual kid. He’s very savvy, he’s very intentional and very detailed with how he plays,” FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson said of Thomas. “Azareye’h is a kid that you can tell it to him in a meeting room and he brings it to the field and applies it. A lot of kids can’t do that.

“Obviously, he played both ways in high school. He was a receiver so he has phenomenal ball skills. When he’s put in position to make a play on the ball, most of the time he’s going to make it.”



At 6-foot-2, 188 pounds, Thomas has the size to line up at outside cornerback. He’s consistently shown the athleticism to match that through his first 21 practices at FSU.

“Athleticism and size. He’s got a good knack for finding the football,” fellow FSU cornerback Renardo Green said of Thomas. “He plays like a vet. He plays like he’s older. He’s going to have his growing pains because he’s still learning college ball, still got to get hit in the mouth and all that. But AZ is going to be a good player for us.”

Another big benefit for him has been his older brothers to learn from, both of whom recently finished their college football careers. Oldest brother Azende Rey played running back and wide receiver at Florida A&M before transferring to spend his final year of eligibility with middle brother Juanyeh Thomas, who was at Georgia Tech.

As Azareye’h prepares for his first season of college football, he’s been able to rely on them as Juanyeh looks to stay in the NFL after signing with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent.

