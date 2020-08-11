Two Florida State players have now opted out of the 2020 football season as a result of concerns over COVID-19.

On Tuesday, athletics director David Coburn confirmed with Warchant.com that junior defensive lineman Dennis Briggs, Jr. has decided to sit out of the 2020 season. Last week, fellow defensive tackle Jamarcus Chatman was the first player to officially opt-out.

