Florida State defensive lineman Dennis Briggs, Jr. opts out of 2020 season
Two Florida State players have now opted out of the 2020 football season as a result of concerns over COVID-19.
On Tuesday, athletics director David Coburn confirmed with Warchant.com that junior defensive lineman Dennis Briggs, Jr. has decided to sit out of the 2020 season. Last week, fellow defensive tackle Jamarcus Chatman was the first player to officially opt-out.
Neither Briggs nor Chatman were expected to compete for a starting job on FSU's defensive line, but would have provided valuable depth. With the return of Marvin Wilson, Cory Durden and Robert Cooper, and the addition of transfer Fabien Lovett, the two-deep rotation at defensive tackle is probably set. However, with two players opting out at this position, redshirt freshman Malcolm Ray, sophomore Tru Thompson and transfer Jarrett Jackson should all see increased playing time.
Florida State completed its fourth practice Tuesday morning and is scheduled to practice again on Wednesday.
