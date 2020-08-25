That's the real question concerning the Seminoles' defensive line in 2020.

As head coach Mike Norvell said after Saturday's scrimmage, "We know the interior push is going to be there."

Everyone already knows about Marvin Wilson and Cory Durden. But the way Florida State's football coaches are talking about a slimmed-down Robert Cooper and Mississippi State transfer Fabien Lovett, you get the impression the Seminoles might just have the best defensive tackle rotation in the United States.

The interior is proven. And it's loaded with talent.

But the defensive end position was one of the bigger question marks on Florida State's entire team heading into preseason camp. Redshirt senior Janarius Robinson led that group in sacks last season, and he recorded just three.

While the season opener is still almost three weeks away -- and nothing can really be known until the 2020 campaign actually kicks off -- it sure sounds like the Seminoles expect to be much better at the DE position this season.

"I think it's going to be critical to our success," Norvell said. "We need those guys to play at that high level."

One of the brightest spots of camp so far has been the emergence of Joshua Kaindoh. The former five-star recruit hadn't made much of an impact on the Seminoles' defense his first three years on campus, and he's coming off a season-ending leg injury in 2019. But by all accounts, he has been one of the stars of August so far for Florida State.

The Maryland native, who has eight career sacks (four of which came against Delaware State in 2017), has had "an incredible camp," according to Norvell. He's going to be the starter on one side.

And second-year player Quashon Fuller is slated to be his back-up.

"Josh Kaindoh has been very solid," Fuller said. "Me and him are both coming off the edge. I'm just so blessed to take mental reps and watch him on the field do his thing."

When Fuller was asked what his primary role was at his position in the new defensive scheme, his answer was profound yet simple.

"My job is basically to go get sacks," Fuller said.