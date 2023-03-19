Florida State could never quite find its footing against Boston College as the Seminoles dropped the series in a 8-2 loss on Sunday. FSU has now lost five of its last six games.

The term sloppy is not one that you can use very often when describing a Link Jarrett-led team, but Sunday's performance against Boston College (14-3, 4-2 ACC) will be one that fits the bill.

Florida State (12-8, 3-3 ACC) seemingly cashed in most of their offense in the 19-8 win on Friday, as the Seminoles once again struggled to produce runs in Game 3 on Sunday. At-bats featured a lot of uncompetitive swings and a host of strikeouts (12).

"Personnel-wise, we are clearly not at 100%, but you still have to go play clean baseball," Jarrett said postgame.

FSU had opportunities periodically throughout the game, but for one reason or another could not find the momentum to bring the runners home, leaving 13 runners on base. Jaime Ferrer was the one bright spot offensively for the Seminoles on Sunday, racking up three hits in the loss.

The bigger blight on the day was the poor pitching and fielding. Out of the eight runs that Boston College scored, only one of them was earned. It was an afternoon that saw four errors, seven walks, two hit batters and four wild pitches by FSU defensively.

"The guys are clearly frustrated; I'm frustrated. When you make those kind of defensive mistakes all over the place it becomes insurmountable unless your offense is so dynamic that you can overcome some of the miscues and clearly that was not the case. They outplayed us," Jarrett said.

After a strong first inning, the game unraveled for starting pitcher Carson Montgomery, who only lasted 2.2 innings. Montgomery struggled with his command, walking three batters and throwing three of the four wild pitches.

"Chuck (Ristano) said that the bullpen that Carson threw in the middle of the week was the best one he had ever seen," Jarrett said. "So there were some expectations that we had made some progress - clearly it wasn't as good in the game as it was in his training. It was unfortunate because today was a day we needed a good durable outing and we didn't get it."

The luck on the mound did not improve for freshman Ryan Denison who himself walked two batters and gave up three unearned runs - all of them coming with two outs.

The day was even tough for Jarrett himself as he earned his first ejection as Florida State's Head Coach as he argued against a controversial call in the 8th inning.

If the Seminoles' defensive woes weren't already enough to lose them the game, the momentum lost by close calls were nails in the coffin. It was a tough day behind home plate, as the umping was inconsistent for both teams. With that said, the game was lost by Florida State's dreadful defense. There's no getting around it.

"It doesn't matter who we are playing, whether it's the Yankees or the local 10 year old's, we have to go play the game better," Jarrett said. "We played at 11am, so the good thing is that this is over with so maybe we can use tomorrow as a day to get guys more suited in the positions they are playing right now."

With Florida coming into town for a midweek game next week, FSU will have a big opportunity to get themselves out of this bad stretch with a win against a rival.

