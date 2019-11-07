The Florida State football team will be without its top defensive player -- and perhaps best player overall -- on Saturday when it travels to face Boston College, and likely for the rest of this season.

Junior defensive tackle Marvin Wilson, a preseason All-America candidate, is sidelined with a hand injury and has undergone surgery that could end his Florida State career.

"Marvin Wilson sustained a hand injury during last week’s game against Miami," interim head coach Odell Haggins said. "After consulting with our athletic training staff and team physicians, it was determined that surgery was the best course of action for Marvin. He had surgery earlier this week and is expected to miss the rest of this season. Marvin is disappointed, but he will remain involved as a captain and respected leader for our team."