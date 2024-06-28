In just five days, Florida State has secured two massive defensive tackle recruiting targets. After the commitment of Greene County (Ga.) defensive tackle Kevin Wynn on Monday, the Seminoles earned the commitment of Port Charlotte (Fla.) defensive tackle Myron Charles on Friday afternoon.

Charles is ranked as the No. 173 prospect in the 2025 class by Rivals and is also considered to be the 10th-best defensive end in the country

Charles is now the seventh prospect to verbally commit to Mike Norvell's 2025 class, joining four-star QB Tramell Jones, four-star LB Ethan Pritchard, four-star DE Javion Hilson, four-star Kevin Wynn, four-star WR CJ Wiley, and five-star offensive guard Solomon Thomas.