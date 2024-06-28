FSU fends off Texas, Miami, others for commitment of DT Myron Charles
In just five days, Florida State has secured two massive defensive tackle recruiting targets. After the commitment of Greene County (Ga.) defensive tackle Kevin Wynn on Monday, the Seminoles earned the commitment of Port Charlotte (Fla.) defensive tackle Myron Charles on Friday afternoon.
Charles is ranked as the No. 173 prospect in the 2025 class by Rivals and is also considered to be the 10th-best defensive end in the country
Charles is now the seventh prospect to verbally commit to Mike Norvell's 2025 class, joining four-star QB Tramell Jones, four-star LB Ethan Pritchard, four-star DE Javion Hilson, four-star Kevin Wynn, four-star WR CJ Wiley, and five-star offensive guard Solomon Thomas.
"FSU has always seemed like the leader for Charles and we wrote on the Osceola earlier this week that his longstanding relationship with Odell Haggins would ultimately win out," said Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham. "Miami, Texas and Florida, all gave it their best shot to turn Charles their way but couldn't overcome that relationship. With the commitment of Charles and Wynn, the Seminoles have locked down two of the best defensive tackle prospects in the country. He is listed as a defensive end by Rivals, but I think he will end up as a three-technique at FSU. Just like last summer, Mike Norvell and his staff head into the month of July with a huge amount of momentum on the recruiting front. And they are expected to pick up the commitments of safety Greg Thomas and linebacker Tavion Wallace before the July 4th holiday."
"Myron is a big, long, athletic defensive lineman," said Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein. "He has the ability to collapse the pocket and put pressure on the qb. He has multiple moves off the line. He can stuff the run. He is one of the more complete DT you will see in a game."