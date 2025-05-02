Florida State finds its portal safety, adds USC's Jarvis Boatwright Jr.

Florida State has been searching for a safety to add to the depth of the room for the better part of the spring transfer window. The Seminoles have found their portal safety with the commitment of USC transfer Jarvis Boatwright Jr early on Friday morning.

A former four-star recruit, Boatwright was heavily recruited by Florida State out of high school prior to his commitment and following signing with USC. Boatwright leaves the Trojans after one season. He has four years of eligibility remaining after burning his redshirt last season.

Boatwright totaled 102 tackles, including 3 for loss during his senior year at Clearwater (Fla.) High School. He also had one interception, six pass breakups and a fumble recovery. He was considered the No. 30 ranked safety in the 2024 class and the No. 44 ranked prospect in the state of Florida.