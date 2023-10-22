Florida State was able to flip the commitment of five-star 2024 DL Armondo Blount on Sunday mere hours after he reclassified from the 2025 class to 2024. Blount had been committed to Miami since September 14th and was the #1 defensive lineman in the 2025 class in the state of Florida before reclassifying.

The 6'3, 252 pound lineman from Miami Central High now ranks as the No. 20 overall prospect, No. 4 strong-side defensive end and No. 7 prospect in Florida in the 2024 class according to Rivals.

He was a surprise visitor to Florida State's Top-25 matchup against Duke on Saturday instead of watching Miami take on Clemson at home in Miami Gardens.

In addition to his visit Saturday, Blount visited FSU unofficially during the Seminoles' win over LSU in Orlando. He also attended the Seminole Showcase camp on July 29th and took another unofficial visit on March 21st.

This news came mere hours after Rivals confirmed that Blount would be reclassifying into the 2024 class from 2025. This makes Blount the 22nd recruit taken by Mike Norvell in the class and goes a long way towards solidifying the class as a Top 5 class for this cycle.

Blount shared with the Osceola during an interview after committing that he will be enrolling early at FSU in January.

With the addition of Blount as a second five-star prospect in FSU’s 2024 class, the class now ranks third nationally in the Rivals class rankings behind only Georgia and Ohio State.

"Armondo has a quick first step off the ball," Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fisbein said of Blount. "He is able to get by a tackle before they can get a hand on him. He is very good at the point of attack. He is tough to move off the ball on run downs. You can run to his side and Blount will force you to go wide or cut back the other way. He can over power the opposition. His speed and quickness allow him to get to the quarterback. He is one of the premier defensive linemen in his class."