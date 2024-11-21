Florida State flips four-star QB Kevin Sperry from Oklahoma

The 6-1 and 200 pound Denton (Tx.) Guyer quarterback had previously been committed to Oklahoma for well over a year - being tied to the Sooners since March 13th, 2023. The Seminoles had previously offered Sperry all the way back on June 18th of 2022. Sperry visited Florida State twice previously, but has not been on campus in just under two years.

Less than a week after Tramell Jones completed his flip to in-state rival Florida, Florida State flipped four-star quarterback Kevin Sperry from Oklahoma on Thursday evening.

A Rivals250 member, Sperry is ranked as the No. 179 player in the 2025 class. He is also considered to be the No. 12 pro-style quarterback prospect in the country.

After the decommitment of longtime quarterback commit Tramell Jones earlier in the month, Florida State began to heavily pursue recent Michigan decommit Carter Smith. Things were trending positively despite Smith's only official visit being to that of Wisconsin but after a visit to Madison, it appears Florida State has lost traction with Smith.

The Seminoles moved quickly and targeted Sperry, who committed to Florida State late on Thursday evening.

The current quarterbacks coach at Oklahoma in Kevin Johns - who was Norvell's offensive coordinator at Memphis (in 2019) before taking the job at Florida State. While the commitment of Sperry comes as a bit of a surprise, the link to Johns may be an important note as things continue to develop surrounding the open positions at Florida State. Johns was at Memphis from 2019-21 before moving to Duke (2022-23) and then Oklahoma.



Sperry is still in the middle of a playoff run with Guyer High School but up until this point in the season he has thrown for 2026 yards on 131 completions. He has thrown 21 touchdowns and has also rushed for 642 yards and two touchdowns. In total he has thrown for 4,500 yards and rushed for over 1,000 in the last two years.