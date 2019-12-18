Carter Boatwright | TE | 6-4 | 227 | Moultrie, Ga. | Colquitt County High School

Three-star prospect per Rivals.com…caught 10 passes for 95 yards and one touchdown in 2019 to help Colquitt County post 9-3 record…part of offense that generated 3,316 receiving yards on 213 catches averaging 276.3 per game and 15.6 yards per completion as a senior…played in GACA All-Star Game as a sophomore…was high school teammates with current FSU placekicker Ryan Fitzgerald…also played baseball…committed to Florida State prior to his senior season.

Stephen Dix Jr. | LB | 6-2 | 210 | Orlando, Fla. | Dr. Phillips High School

Four-star prospect and No. 14 outside linebacker according to Rivals…ranked 240th in ESPN 300…helped Dr. Phillips to FHSAA 8A state playoffs…tallied 130 tackles and 10.0 sacks as sophomore…also forced three fumbles and recovered three fumbles…ranked fourth on 2020 Central Florida Super60…chose Florida State over Miami, Florida and Clemson among others.

Ja’Khi Douglas | WR | 5-9 | 187 | Houma, La. | Terrebonne High School

Four-star wide receiver rated No. 8 athlete in the nation and 17th-best prospect in Louisiana according to Rivals.com…No. 265 in ESPN 300…played quarterback and wide receiver for

Terrebonne…passed for 2,173 yards and rushed for 1,723 yards in 28 games….was 166-of-274 with 24 touchdowns at quarterback…added 21 rushing touchdowns and made 37 catches for 450 yards and eight touchdowns…made 23 catches for 205 yards and added four touchdowns as senior helping the Tigers to LHSAA 5A state playoffs…also played basketball and ran track…has personal-best 11.07 in 100 meters…chose FSU over LSU and Alabama.

Jadarius Green-McKnight | DB | 5-11 | 204 | Fort Myers, Fla. | Dunbar High School

Four-star safety …No. 25 safety nationally according to Rivals…ranked No. 171 in ESPN300...was No. 1 on NewsPress and Naples Daily News Big 15 prior to 2019 season…made 24 tackles, one interception and four passes defended as a senior, helping Dunbar reach FHSAA 6A state playoffs…tallied 78 tackles, defended 11 passes, forced three fumbles and scored one touchdown as a junior…competed on Tigers track and field team, posting personal-best marks of 11.40 in the 100 and 17-6 in long jump…chose FSU over Miami, Tennessee, Notre Dame and Auburn among others.

Josh Griffis | DE | 6-4 | 236 | Starke, Fla. |IMG Academy

Three-star recruit rated No. 28 at his position according to Rivals…made 29 tackles including 22 solo stops and 5.5 sacks in nine games as a senior…was part of defense that recorded 34.0 sacks and 81.5 tackles for loss in 2019…contributed 16 tackles, 1.0 sack and three quarterback hurries in six games as a junior…made 38 tackles and 6.0 sacks and added two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery as a

sophomore at Clay High School…received numerous offers and picked FSU over Louisville.

Zane Herring | OL | 6-5 | 300 | Lee, Fla. | Madison County High School

Three-star recruit rated No. 54 guard nationally by Rivals…versatile offensive lineman…helped lead Madison County to three straight FHSAA Class 1A state titles as a three-year starter…registered 59 pancake blocks in 2019…led blocking efforts for rush-heavy team that produced 3,951 yards on 574 carries for an average of 282.2 per game and 45 touchdowns…competed at the 2019 Under Armor All-America camp in Orlando…chose Florida State over Nebraska after receiving multiple offers.

Jarrett Jackson | DE | 6-6 | 281 | Riviera Beach, Fla. | Palm Beach Gardens High School/Louisville

Strong side defensive end that played 10 games his true freshman season at Louisville in 2018…recorded

16 tackles, including 3.0 for loss and tied for team lead with 2.0 sacks…had five stops in Camping World Kickoff vs. No. 1 Alabama…made three tackles including key sack and one forced fumble vs. Indiana State…three-star recruit in 2017 that was considered one of top defensive linemen in Florida…earned first-team all-county honors at Palm Beach Gardens…nephew of NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Rickey Jackson.

Alex Mastromanno | P | 6-3 | 215 | Melbourne, Australia | Brighton Grammar School

Multi-sport athlete who competed in Australian Rules football, tennis and track and field…played for Collingwood in Victorian Premier League…helped lead Brighton to back-to-back APS premierships…scored nearly 35 goals for Brighton…nominated for 2017 VAFA Rising Star Award…joined Old Brighton’s U19 team as a junior at Brighton and scored four goals in two games…kicked seven goals in two games for senior VAFA squad.

Jayion McCluster | LB | 6-1 | 206 | Largo, Fla. | Largo High School

Three-star recruit listed as No. 21 inside linebacker nationally according to Rivals. 2020 Under Armour All-American…also selected to play in Pro Football Hall of Fame World Bowl in Cancun, Mexico…had 159 tackles his senior season while helping Largo to 8-4 record and appearance in 6A state playoffs…made 129 tackles as junior and also played running back contributing 60 carries for 364 yards…cousin is Dexter McCluster, who played seven seasons in NFL with Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans and San Diego Chargers from 201016…selected Florida State in spring of 2019 over offers from Florida and Auburn among others.

Kentron Poitier | WR | 6-3 | 200 | Miami, Fla. | Miami Palmetto High School

Three-star rated as No. 63 wide receiver nationally and 66th-best prospect in Florida by Rivals……made 36 receptions for 507 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior, helping lead Palmetto to 8A regional semifinals…caught 29 passes for 538 yards and eight touchdowns during junior campaign as Panthers won 10 games and advanced to regional semifinal round of state playoffs…also played basketball, averaging 14.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game as a sophomore…chose Florida State over Florida and Syracuse.

Chubba Purdy | QB | 6-2 | 210 | Gilbert, Ariz. | Perry High School

Four-star dual-threat quarterback…rated nation’s No. 8 dual-threat quarterback and No. 11 overall prospect in Arizona by Rivals…ranked 121st in ESPN300…in two seasons as starting quarterback, produced 9,000 yards of total offense and 111 touchdowns…named Arizona Offensive High School Player of the Year by the Arizona Cardinals as a senior…compiled 4,423 yards of total offense and accounted for 52 touchdowns while helping lead Perry to quarterfinal round of 6A state playoffs his senior season…touchdowns total included 10 in one game, five through the air and five on the ground, and a two-point conversion as he accounted for 62 of his team’s 68 points…passed for 3,425 yards and 36 touchdowns while adding 1,152 yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground as a junior…led Pumas to 11-3 record and 6A state championship game…selected Florida State over Louisville, among other offers.

Bryan Robinson | WR | 6-1 | 185 | West Palm Beach, Fla. | Palm Beach Central High School

Four-star rated as nation’s No. 25 wide receiver and 20th-best overall prospect in Florida by Rivals…checked in at 209 in ESPN300…as a senior helped lead Palm Beach Central to regional semifinal round of 8A state playoffs…caught five touchdowns in regional quarterfinal victory…made 45 receptions for 976 yards and nine touchdowns his junior year, helping Broncos win 11 games and play into regional final round of state playoffs…had 29 catches for 493 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore…chose Florida State over Florida, Miami, Pitt, Alabama and Nebraska.

Tate Rodemaker | QB | 6-4 |190 | Valdosta, Ga. | Valdosta High School

Three-star rated as No. 32 pro-style quarterback according to Rivals…threw for 6,811 yards and 74 touchdowns…averaged 243.3 yards per game in his career at Valdosta…threw 42 touchdowns as a senior, completing 66.8 percent of his passes for 3,225 yards leading Wildcats to third round of AAAAAA state playoffs…lead offense that tallied 4,695 yards of total offense, averaging 361.2 yards per game…as a junior threw for 3,539 yards and 31 touchdowns while adding 133 yards and one touchdown on the ground…chose FSU over Virginia Tech, Pitt and Baylor.

Manny Rogers | DT | 6-5 | 329 | Sewalls Point, Fla. | Jensen Beach High School

Four-star prospect listed as nation’s No. 31 offensive tackle according to Rivals after just two seasons of playing high school football…No. 49-best prospect in Florida according to Rivals…helped lead Jensen Beach to FHSAA Class 5A state playoffs…No. 2 player on TCPalm Super 11 as a junior after tallying 45 tackles, 21 for loss and 8.0 sacks…was honorable mention on TCPalm’s all-area football and basketball teams…averaged 10.4 points per game and 7.0 rebounds as a junior on the hardwood…signed with FSU over Florida, Miami, Georgia and Auburn among others.

Thomas Shrader | OL | 6-5 | 283 | Venice, Fla. | Venice High School

Three-star rated as nation’s No. 56 offensive tackle and 88th overall prospect in Florida by Rivals…versatile lineman who can play multiple positions…as a senior helped Venice advance to semifinal round of 7A state playoffs while blocking for offense that rushed for nearly 3,000 yards and averaged 32.8 points per game…junior year blocked for offense that averaged 43.1 points per game and achieved near-perfect balance, rushing for 2,892 yards and passing for 2,790 yards as Indians won 11 games and advanced to semifinal round of state playoffs…won state title as a sophomore, blocking for offense that averaged 39.5 points per game, passed for 3,145 yards and added 2,982 yards on the ground…also played basketball at Venice…selected Seminoles prior to senior season over Louisville and Boston College.

Demorie Tate | DB | 6-1 | 189 | Orlando, Fla. | Freedom High School

Four-star cornerback that is ranked sixth nationally at his position according to Rivals…also ranks as No. 12 overall prospect in Florida and No. 75 nationally…No. 83 in ESPN 300…2020 Under Armour AllAmerican…competed in 2019 The Opening Finals…ranks 13th on 2020 Central Florida Super60…also played basketball and ran track…posted personal-best 10.91 in 100 meters as junior…chose Florida State over multiple offers, including Miami, Alabama, Georgia and Auburn.

Lawrance Toafili | RB | 6-0 | 180 | Pinellas Park, Fla. | Pinellas Park High School

Four-star recruit listed as No. 23 running back and No. 48 overall prospect out of Florida according to Rivals…No. 140 in ESPN300…had three 1,000-yard rushing seasons at Pinellas Park, tallying 4,809 yards and 55 touchdowns for his career…averaged 126.6 yards per game and 9.7 yards per carry…rushed for 1,463 yards on 194 carries and 18 total touchdowns his senior season, averaging 133.0 yards per game and 7.5 yards per carry while helping Hurricanes to 7A state playoffs…as a junior, racked up 1,434 yards on 129 carries and scored 20 total touchdowns…averaged 130.4 yards per game and 11.1 yards per carry…produced 1,691 yards on 146 carries and scored 22 total touchdowns, averaging 153.7 yards per game and 11.6 yards per carry as a sophomore…also played basketball and averaged 12.9 points per game as a junior…chose Florida State over Florida, Alabama and Auburn among others.