Florida State football 2020 schedule, times, results and television

Gene Williams • Warchant
Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

The FSU football team opens the 2020 season in Atlanta against West Virginia. The remaining schedule includes home games against Clemson, Pittsburgh and Florida, as well as road trips to Boise State on Sept. 19 and Miami on Nov. 7.

Here's a look at the 2020 schedule with times and television to be added as that information become available.

FSU's 2020 season includes six home games and one neutral site game in Atlanta.
Florida State Football 2020 Schedule
Date Opponent Location Time/TV

Sept. 5

West Virginia

Atlanta

TBA/ESPN

Sept. 12

Samford

Doak Campbell

TBA

Sept. 19

Boise State

Boise, Idaho

TBA/Fox

Sept. 26

OFF

Oct. 3

N.C. State

Raleigh, N.C.

TBA

Oct. 10

Clemson

Doak Campbell

TBA

Oct. 17

Wake Forest

Doak Campbell

TBA

Oct. 24

Louisville

Louisville, Ky.

TBA

Oct. 31

Pittsburgh

Doak Campbell

TBA

Nov. 7

Miami

Miami Gardens

TBA

Nov. 14

Boston College

Doak Campbell
Homecoming

TBA

Nov. 19

Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y.

8 p.m.

Nov. 28

Florida

Doak Campbell

TBA
All times ET

FSU's 2019 schedule and results
FSU's 2018 schedule and results

