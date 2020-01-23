Florida State football 2020 schedule, times, results and television
The FSU football team opens the 2020 season in Atlanta against West Virginia. The remaining schedule includes home games against Clemson, Pittsburgh and Florida, as well as road trips to Boise State on Sept. 19 and Miami on Nov. 7.
Here's a look at the 2020 schedule with times and television to be added as that information become available.
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Time/TV
|
Sept. 5
|
West Virginia
|
Atlanta
|
TBA/ESPN
|
Sept. 12
|
Samford
|
Doak Campbell
|
TBA
|
Sept. 19
|
Boise State
|
Boise, Idaho
|
TBA/Fox
|
Sept. 26
|
OFF
|
Oct. 3
|
N.C. State
|
Raleigh, N.C.
|
TBA
|
Oct. 10
|
Clemson
|
Doak Campbell
|
TBA
|
Oct. 17
|
Wake Forest
|
Doak Campbell
|
TBA
|
Oct. 24
|
Louisville
|
Louisville, Ky.
|
TBA
|
Oct. 31
|
Pittsburgh
|
Doak Campbell
|
TBA
|
Nov. 7
|
Miami
|
Miami Gardens
|
TBA
|
Nov. 14
|
Boston College
|
Doak Campbell
|
TBA
|
Nov. 19
|
Syracuse
|
Syracuse, N.Y.
|
8 p.m.
|
Nov. 28
|
Florida
|
Doak Campbell
|
TBA
FSU's 2019 schedule and results
FSU's 2018 schedule and results
