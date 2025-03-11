Florida State football 2025 spring preview: Wide receivers

An off night at the plate and an injury on the mound proved too much to overcome as FSU fell to 15-1 on the season.
FSU has plans to financially support new men's basketball coach Luke Loucks.
The No. 20 Florida State men’s golf team won its second tournament of 2025, taking the Seminole Intercollegiate.
FSU looks to make it four wins in a row over Florida Tuesday night at Dick Howser Stadium.
How does an FSU wide receiver room that added two productive transfers but lost a lot from 2024 look entering spring?
An off night at the plate and an injury on the mound proved too much to overcome as FSU fell to 15-1 on the season.
FSU has plans to financially support new men's basketball coach Luke Loucks.
The No. 20 Florida State men’s golf team won its second tournament of 2025, taking the Seminole Intercollegiate.