Florida State football a whole new world to freshman Australian punter
Last Saturday marked the first time he ever officially attended a football practice.
He's never even seen an actual game, much less played in one.
The story of Florida State freshman punter Alex Mastromanno is one that has obviously been put on hold with the cancellations and postponements of sports around the country. But when the Seminoles return to the practice field, and then when he suits up for the first time in garnet and gold, it will be a continuation of a tale that was 9,600 miles in the making.
"I come from a big town back home," said Mastromanno, a Melbourne native. "So coming to like a real small college town like Tallahassee has been a little different. But you get a good feel on how much college football means to this school and all the supporters we have.
"It's been pretty crazy so far."
Mastromanno likely will learn over the next few years that they're typically called "fans" and not "supporters" when it comes to college football. And he's got plenty of other things to learn as well.
"I don't really know what's going on fully all the time," Mastromanno said. "So I'm asking my teammates all the time. I'm asking them all the silly questions that they're probably not used to having to answer. But I have to learn the game and see how it works.
"I have a decent understanding, but all of these set plays is definitely something new to me. So I've got to make sure I ask the questions so when the game comes around I know what I'm doing."
Mastromanno grew up an Australian Rules Football player. His bio on the official FSU website lists all of his accomplishments in that sport, because he doesn't exactly have any in football as of yet.
