Last Saturday marked the first time he ever officially attended a football practice.

He's never even seen an actual game, much less played in one.

The story of Florida State freshman punter Alex Mastromanno is one that has obviously been put on hold with the cancellations and postponements of sports around the country. But when the Seminoles return to the practice field, and then when he suits up for the first time in garnet and gold, it will be a continuation of a tale that was 9,600 miles in the making.

"I come from a big town back home," said Mastromanno, a Melbourne native. "So coming to like a real small college town like Tallahassee has been a little different. But you get a good feel on how much college football means to this school and all the supporters we have.

"It's been pretty crazy so far."

Don't miss out on our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial