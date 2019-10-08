Though Florida State and Clemson have developed a fierce rivalry over the last couple of decades, with the winner usually representing the Atlantic Division in the ACC Championship Game, the two programs have been showering each other with compliments in the days leading up to this year's contest.

Florida State head football coach Willie Taggart set the tone at his Monday press conference when he referred to the Tigers as the "defending national champions" or "defending national champs" eight different times. Taggart also took exception to the notion that Clemson doesn't look as sharp as it should for a team that went 15-0 last season and is 5-0 in 2019.



"I really don't buy into any of that talk," Taggart said. "I watch the film -- and our guys and watch them -- and go off of that. What are we talking about? Clemson is the defending national champion. All that is just talk, which that's what happens this time of year, and they're still defending national champs the last I know. It's been a while since they lost a ball game."

Sophomore wide receiver Tamorrion Terry carried that torch when he spoke with the media before Tuesday's practice.

"I'm excited, and I know my guys -- all the guys -- we're excited," Terry said. "And we're just ready to go up there, have a great game and play the defending champions. So we're looking forward to that."



Not to be outdone, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney sounded like a Florida State hype man during his press conference on Tuesday. At various points, he praise the Seminoles' defensive line, running back Cam Akers, the quarterbacks and the coaching staff.

"They're the most talented team we've played," Swinney said. "All you've got to do is check the recruiting rankings -- if those things mean anything. I think they've out-recruited us probably five out of the last seven years ... or more, if you went back further than that. We might have beaten them twice in 10 years. ...

"So they've got a bunch of good players. Easily the most talented team we've played to this point."

Swinney said Florida State should be 5-0 right now, noting that the Seminoles blew a huge lead against Boise State and let an opportunity to win at Virginia slip away.

Instead, they're 3-2.

"They're getting better," Swinney said. "Should probably be 5-0. ... They're truly two or three plays away from being 5-0."